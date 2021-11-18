The Crown season 5 casts Dominic West's son as Prince William

The Crown season 5 has found its Prince William – and he'll be played by Prince Charles actor Dominic West's real-life son, Variety reports.

Senan West will reportedly play a slightly older Prince William, portraying him as he begins to mature into a young man, and he'll make his on-screen debut in the final episodes of the season. This will be the 13-year-old's first acting role.

West Sr. takes over the role of Prince Charles in the series from Josh O'Connor, while Elizabeth Debicki is replacing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season 5. The Queen will be portrayed by Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce takes over as Prince Philip, while Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller is Prime Minister John Major, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.

Season 4 of the historical drama ended in the late '80s, so season 5 will follow the royal family through the early to mid-'90s. This was a turbulent time for the royals – three of the Queen's four children separated from their partners in 1992, Windsor Castle caught fire, and Diana gave a now-infamous interview to the BBC's Panorama program in 1995 in which she famously referred to the "three people" in her marriage to Charles. How many of these events will be featured in the upcoming season, however, remains to be seen.