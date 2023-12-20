One of the year's most ambitious sci-fi movies is finally coming to streaming

Gareth Edwards’ latest movie The Creator has set its streaming release date.

The sci-fi epic, which is set in a near future where humans and AI are at war, will be arriving on both Hulu and Disney Plus this festive season. In the US, it will be released on Hulu on December 20, while the UK has to wait a little while longer on Disney Plus, as it will be released on January 17.

The Creator stars John David Washington as ex-special forces agent Joshua who is grieving his wife, played by Gemma Chan, when he’s approached for a near-impossible mission. He’s tasked with finding and killing the Creator, the architect behind an AI weapon that can wipe out humanity. However, things get very complicated when he discovers the weapon in question is actually a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

The hugely ambitious film follows Joshua on his continent-spanning journey, and it is one of the most visually stunning and impressive original sci-fi films in recent memory. It featured in Total Film’s Best Movies of the Year list at number 18, and our review called it "a stunning snapshot of the future".

Speaking about the project to GamesRadar+ earlier this year, Edwards shared how he hopes his film, which was filmed on a limited budget, inspires more original filmmaking. "I'm excited about the future," he said. "I see opportunities with things like this. It shouldn't cost hundreds of millions to make a film because it's then unfair, no one can really do this sort of stuff. I feel like the best case scenario [and] my secret hope is that these new digital tools will allow kids in their bedroom or in the garage to go make movies that have anything in their head and it will cost very little."

You can also read Total Film's cover feature on the blockbuster here.