The creator of Stardew Valley's best mod worked with Eric Barone on update 1.6, and has already released a compatibility patch

Stardew Valley 1.6 is finally upon us, and one very fun detail about the update has had to wait until after the patch notes. Development of 1.6 was aided by the dev behind one of the best Stardew Valley mods around.

"I'm honored to announce I helped develop the official Stardew Valley 1.6 update with ConcernedApe," Stardew Valley Expanded creator FlashShifter says on Twitter. "There's a lot of new content to explore and experience! I hope you all enjoy the update. I've also patched Stardew Valley Expanded to be fully compatible with some new additions!"

We don't know exactly what FlashShifter brought to the new update, but we have reached out for further information.

Stardew Valley Expanded is the most popular content addition on Nexus Mods, offering a robust suite of features including dozens of new NPCs, 50 additional locations, and much, much more. The idea is to "give the player the magical feeling they had when they first played Stardew Valley." It's just shy of feeling like a full sequel to the game.

You may want to check out the vanilla version of the updated game if you want to see all the official new content - those Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes are intense - but the fact that Expanded already has a compatibility patch is certainly good news. Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone would "recommend trying out 1.6 without mods," and while numerous mods had already made the compatibility list, Expanded was not among the mods confirmed for launch.

At long last, Stardew Valley's 1.6 update lets you chug a jar of mayonnaise.