First reactions to Gareth Edwards' sci-fi blockbuster The Creator call it one of the year’s best movies

Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi blockbuster The Creator has been impressing early viewers as the first reactions have begun trickling in.

The new movie from the Rogue One director imagines a future where humans are at war with a highly advanced Artificial Intelligence. It stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent who is recruited to hunt down the Creator, the mysterious architect of the advanced AI. However, he later finds out the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is a robot that has taken the form of a young child called Alfie (played by Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

The first reactions to The Creator have praised its originality, with some labeling it as the best original sci-fi in years. Others have called out the performance by Voyles, its cinematography, and its emotional depth. Have a read of some of the reactions from critics below.

Variety critic Courtney Howard wrote on Twitter: "Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is one of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling, and profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world and fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical."

Film commentator Brandon Davis concluded: "#TheCreator is astonishingly good. Best film of the year and best sci-fi film in ages, in my opinion. Gareth Edwards flips expectations really impressively for a visceral, touching, and creative story of humanity. Genuinely loved it. You have to see this one."

"I’m so impressed with what #GarethEdwards pulled off on #thecreator," tweeted Collider writer Steven Weintraub. "He’s made an original sci-fi movie in a time where making original movies on this scale is next to impossible and the film delivers on so many levels. Seek this one out and absolutely see it in a movie theater."

Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is 1 of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical. pic.twitter.com/fjAwuB0VtRSeptember 19, 2023 See more

Screen Rant’s Joseph Deckelmeier tweeted: "#TheCreator is a masterpiece and one of the year's best movies. It hits on so many levels with AI being such a hot topic. Gareth Edwards does a masterful job of keeping the audience engaged every step of the way. Madeleine Yuna Voyles has to be in the conversations for The Oscars."

"Not only is The Creator visually stunning, the story is really emotional, too," critic Tessa Smith concluded. "I was completely captivated pretty early on. Alphie is adorable! I totally fell in love with her! Love the important underlying themes of accepting those who are different from you."

"Visually #TheCreator is PHENOMENAL," Collider’s Perri Nemiroff writes. "If you want a cinematographer on the rise to keep your eye on, it’s Oren Soffer. This movie is one stunning frame after the next." However, she did also share some criticisms of the film, adding that it is the final act felt "noticeably rushed and convoluted in comparison".

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier was also positive, but shared his criticism as well. "#TheCreator is a bold, fun, sci-fi delight," he tweeted. "It has an engrossing story, gorgeous visuals, resonant themes, and epic action. My main problem is it didn't make me cry. It tries. VERY hard. But a tiny lack of connection means it *JUST* misses being a perfect package. But only *just*."

The Creator arrives in theaters on September 29. For more on the new movie, check out our Total Film cover feature, what director Edwards had to say about using guerilla filmmaking methods, and our breakdown of The Creator trailer with the director.