Gareth Edwards’ The Creator is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the next issue of Total Film magazine have been revealed, and this month Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic The Creator is leading the charge. The issue goes on sale on Thursday, July 20, and subscribers will soon be receiving their copies in the post.

On the cover are stars John David Washington (Tenet) and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles. Washington plays Joshua, a former special-forces agent living in a future where humans are locked in a war against highly-advanced artificial intelligence. Joshua is tasked with destroying a crucial weapon, one that happens to take the form of young AI child, Alphie (Voyles).

Inside the issue, Total Film talks to Edwards and Washington about the challenges of creating an original, complex, challenging blockbuster in the current Hollywood landscape. From a naturalistic approach to the AI visual effects to the globe-trotting use of real locations to the weighty philosophical themes it tackles, it's not your average blockbuster. And with the rise of AI, it’s only become more relevant since they started making it.

Total Film digs into all this and more with the team, ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on September 29.

Look out from more The Creator exclusives dropping from Total Film over the coming days, and elsewhere in the issue, you’ll also find DC’s Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo, Harris Dickinson, Poor Things, Drive-Away Dolls, Ben Wheatley and much more. Plus, of course, all the news, reviews and regulars you’d expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

