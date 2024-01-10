The Code Geass Collector's Edition is just an absolutely massive cube of anime

From the moment I saw the first official photos , I was worried about the size of the Code Geass Collector's Edition from Crunchyroll. It seemed quite big, though somewhat unclear just how big, even if I rationally could do the mental math comparing it to other objects for context clues. And now that I physically have it in my possession, it is big, but in the same way that, say, the Akira boxset is. It's a hefty, solid cube full of anime and anime-related gubbins. It's a hefty, solid cube full of anime and anime-related gubbins that's also covered in lovely illustrations that fold out in a clever way, but it's still a hefty, solid cube that now lives in my home.

When it comes to massive collector's editions that cost hundreds of dollars, it's hard to accurately gauge one way or another as to whether something is "worth" it. Over the years, I've largely found that, assuming there are no major flaws in the construction of these things, the actual enjoyment or whatever metric you want to apply is so subjective that it's almost useless to gauge. Do you like Code Geass? Do you like Code Geass enough to spend around $600 after tax?

Essential info (Image credit: Rollin Bishop) - Price: $549.98

- Rating: TV-14

- Format: Blu-ray x 14

- Size: 12in tall, 11in wide

- Includes: Episodes 1 - 50, 5 OVAs, 4 Movies, and a bunch of special features

- Extras: replica chess set and chess board, replica Lancelot key USB, silver necklace, instructions for care, certificate of authenticity, and 6 months of Crunchyroll for new subscribers or a $60 discount code for the Crunchyroll store for existing subscribers

What is possible to actually gauge, however, is how well something like this is put together, how impressive the finished product is, and whether it accomplishes the desired effect. It seems hard to imagine that anyone that isn't a diehard fan of Code Geass is going to bother picking this up, but for those people that are particularly invested in it as a franchise? Well, that's another story entirely.

There's a certain level of passion where the monetary aspect just… stops being such a hurdle. That isn't to say it's cheap, because it certainly is not that, but it does sit comfortably at a level where folks with a decent amount of disposable income might be inclined to splurge. It's roughly equivalent to buying something like an iPad Air, which is something people do on occasion and it's not even full of anime Blu-rays. (And this is also less expensive than, say, trying to import an uncommon pachislot machine from Japan, which is something I've admitted to my colleagues that I've previously priced out several times.)

This is all to say: I get it. I don't go here, for this specific franchise, but I get it.

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

Given the assumed diehard nature of most potential buyers, the fact that it includes all of the Code Geass anime to date – Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I -Initiation-, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II -Transgression-, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III -Glorification-, and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection – is likely just gravy. It's the box and other associated bits and bobs that are the selling point.

And it is admittedly quite the gorgeous box. It's covered in official art and an original pattern, and the way it unfolds is rather pleasing. At roughly 11in by 12in, it's an absolute beast of a box, and as I previously alluded to, I've no idea where I'm going to store this. At that size, it doesn't really lend itself to storage in a case or on a bookshelf. At best, visitors to my home may soon inquire as to the origin of the stylish black-and-gold box sitting next to my couch.

It seems a shame that those diehards wouldn't get a couple more collectibles or pieces made with even finer materials

The other three physical bits included are the series-accurate necklace, the replica Lancelot key that's a functional USB drive, and a full-size chess set and board. The necklace and USB key are nice and all, but they largely feel like display pieces, but maybe that's simply because I'm more interested in chess. The board is split into four sections that connect by magnets, which leaves it feeling a bit wobbly honestly, though the pieces themselves are fine.

That's the overall impression that the giant box of anime left with me: fine. It's fine! The presentation is nice and anime Blu-rays are regularly quite expensive, but for several hundreds of dollars, it feels like there should be something more. The little chess pieces don't quite feel as luxurious as one might want, nor does the chess board. They're good, but not great, and the investment the cube requires really does cry out for materials that are closer to great than not.

(Image credit: Rollin Bishop)

It admittedly seems a bit silly to suggest the Code Geass Collector's Edition isn't for everybody; of course it isn't, as nothing ever is. But even then, the hefty weight and price and general existence of this thing does seem to suggest that only the most devoted fans should even really consider it. And with that in mind, it seems a shame that those diehards wouldn't get a couple more collectibles or pieces made with even finer materials than what's currently there. But, again, it's fine. Good, even! But not great.

Disclaimer This review sample was provided by Crunchyroll.

