The cheapest Steam games won't be quite as cheap anymore

Steam's cheapest games are about to get a bit more expensive outside the US.

Steam has announced changes to how the cheapest games on its storefront will be priced. Valve is changing the cheapest price point for games in non-USD currencies, in line with some updated conversation rates the company released back in October 2022.

In essence, the minimum $0.99 price point in USD currency is staying the same, but it's other currencies' cheapest price points that are changing to keep in line with this. The base minimum price for games in other currencies like Pounds and Euros must now be "at least" equivalent to $0.99, in short.

Additionally, a game that costs the minimum of $0.99 or equivalent can't be discounted past 50% off at any point. "A product priced at $1.99 USD tier could discount up to 75% off," writes Valve as an example, adding that "a product priced at $4.99 USD tier could discount up to 90% off."

Valve is now putting it into the hands of developers around the world to bring their games in line with this minimum base price. Games and DLC using outdated price points may even be hidden for purchase in some regions around the world, so it's really imperative for developers to revisit older games and make sure they're in line or risk them effectively being delisted.

It doesn't appear this minimum price applies to DLC and other add-ons, though. Valve lists options for developers who "need" to sell content at lower than the $0.99 price limit at the bottom of the blog post, so it's quite possible you could still bag DLC at lower prices.

Check out our upcoming PC games guide for a look at all the games you should be keeping an eye on throughout the rest of the year.