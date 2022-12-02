The Callisto Protocol stuttering issues lead to 'Mostly Negative' reviews on Steam

The Callisto Protocol has received negative user reviews on Steam due to stuttering issues.

The new game from Striking Distance Studios might've only just launched earlier today on December 2, but it already holds a 'Mostly Negative' badge for users review on Steam (opens in new tab). That's after over 2,000 reviews have been filed for The Callisto Protocol, mind you.

The source of the user reviews seems to stem from stuttering issues. One user review calls it "the stutter protocol," while others warns potential players off buying The Callisto Protocol on PC right now, at least until Striking Distance Studios remedies the ongoing stuttering issues.

Several user reviews also highlight that they even have RTX 3080 graphics cards, and this still isn't enough to get The Callisto Protocol for stop stuttering. It's clear then that players aren't seeing stuttering due to any lacking hardware on their end, as the RTX 3080 proves.

So far, there's no word on whether Striking Distance Studios plans to address any of the stuttering issues players are facing on PC, with new patches and updates. It's worth noting that RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)'s review of the game, one of the few PC reviews published earlier today, also highlights severe stuttering issues with the game, as well as general performance issues at large.

