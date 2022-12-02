The Callisto Protocol weapons and where to find them

There's a good array of Callisto Protocol weapons you can make use of to stay alive. Some are handed to you during the course of the game, like the stun baton and hand cannon, others are sort of optional - appearing as schematics you can find at several points as you play. These will appear more than once if you miss them the first time but below I've listed what I think are the first places you can find them.

What you go with depends on how you play and what works for you but in my opinion the best Callisto Protocol weapons are:

There are plenty of options though so let's take a look below at all the Callisto Protocol weapons roughly in the order you can find them. And you need some general Callisto Protocol tips, we've got that covered as well.

Stun Baton

(Image credit: Krafton)

The Stun Baton is the first proper weapon you'll unlock, about 45 minutes to an hour into the game. It replaces the temporary pickaxe weapon you begin with when you head to the armoury to look for weapons, so you can't miss it. It basically works the same as the pickaxe but lets you upgrade abilities at a Reforge. How you want to upgrade it depends on how you use it. We'd advise focusing on the Riot Control Swing and Increased Velocity Alloy Sheath paths as these max out the damage you can do. The Blocking Counter Attack will still see you taking damage and is expensive to get the final Blocking Feedback Damage upgrade that makes it worth using.

Stun Baton upgrade path

Riot Control Swing - Unlocks a slower but heavier attack on R1/RB (300 CR)

- Increases damage output again (2700 CR) Blocking Counter Attack - Unlocks follow up attack after blocking an enemies final blow (£300 CR)

- Damage enemies when blocking (2700 CR) Velocity Alloy Sheath - Increases length of combo (300 CR)

- Breaks opponent's arm if they try to block attack (900 CR) Targeting Module Upgrade - increases chance of aim snapping to critical area after combo (2700 CR)

Hand Cannon

(Image credit: Krafton)

This will probably be one of your main weapons for the entire game. You'll unlock it as part of the story about an hour in so can't miss it. The Magnum Rounds Damage Upgrade and the High Capacity Magazine give it some kick and up to 10 shots before reloading, making it a gun you'll be using right to the end.

Hand Cannon upgrade path

- Increases damage (600 CR) TK23 Boom Bullets - Explosive rounds alt fire (1800 CR)

GRP

(Image credit: Krafton)

The GRP, or Grip, is the last essential core piece of gear you can't miss. You'll find it as part of the mission to reach the back entrance of the Medical area. You can use it to pick up and throw things like explosive canisters, as well as enemies. The latter can help you create much needed space in a fight. To use it best offensively look out for spiked walls, spinning fans and big drops to fire opponents into. Focus on the GRP Recharge Speed Upgrade so it charges quicker and the GRP Velocity Upgrade (for more damaging throws) to get the best use of it in combat.

GRP upgrade path

GRP Recharge Speed Upgrade, small - Increases the recharge rate (300 CR)

- (2700 CR) Energy Upgrade, small - Increases the energy capacity (300 CR)

- (2700 CR) GRP Velocity Upgrade - Increases the launch strength (300 CR)

- (900 CR) GRP Velocity Upgrade - (2700 CR)

Skunk Gun

(Image credit: Krafton)

The Skunk Gun is the first optional weapon you can find. These optional guns can be found in multiple places but the distances between them can vary so you might find them sooner rather than later depending how hard you look. For the Skunk Gun you can find it shortly after you survive the falling elevator. You'll reach a cargo area that ends in a dropped down area full of enemies and a door that needs a fuse to open. The fuse is nearby but if you pick it up and backtrack to the start of the area you'll find a gate use the fuse on - climb through the air vent and you'll find the schematic on the other side.

The Skunk is a shotgun pistol that's extremely good at short range, countered by its low magazine size and need to reload. As with most guns you want the High Capacity Magazine Upgrade, which will give you four barrels instead of two, and the Magnum Round Damage Upgrade to get the best from it.

Skunk Gun upgrade path

- Reduces recoil (1200 CR) Swarming Rounds - alt fire homing bullets (3600 CR)

Riot Gun

(Image credit: Krafton)

The Riot Gun is basically a pump action shotgun that you receive as part of the story so you can't miss it. It's got better range and less damage compared to the Skunk Gun but it's your go-to damage dealer in most situations.

Riot Gun upgrade path

- Adds an eight shot drum (900 CR) Explosive Rounds Upgrade - Explosive ammo alt fire (2700 CR)

Tactical Pistol

(Image credit: Krafton)

You'll find the tactical pistol in the underground area you fall into where you wake up hanging upside down. Keep moving through this area until you reach a corridor-like room with spiked walls all along one side and several blind enemies wandering around. Get to the other side and through the door there. You'll know you're going the right way if you have to squeeze through a narrow doorway with two sleeping enemies on either side. Head through there and you'll find the Tactical Pistol on a desk on the right hand side. It's a low damage, high fire rate weapon that can actually lay on a lot of damage so, again, focus on the Magnum Round Damage Upgrade and High Capacity Magazine Upgrade to maximize its potential.

Tactical Pistol upgrade path

- increases clip size to 10 (900 CR) TK33 Burst Mode - five round burst fire alt mode (3600 CR)

Assault rifle

(Image credit: Krafton)

You'll find the Assault Rifle Schematic in the Colony level when you reach the miners' settlement made up of cargo container-style housing. Find the building with the General Store sign, and head through and out the other side - on the left you'll see a bathroom with a flickering light, the Schematic is in front of the mirrors.

The assault rifle has a lot of recoil on its three round burst so you really want the Stability Upgrade to get the best out of it.

Assault Rifle upgrade path