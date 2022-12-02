9 Callisto Protocol tips to keep you alive a little bit longer

Some Callisto Protocol tips are basically essential in a game this tough. At the default difficulty combat is brutal and you've got quite the challenge ahead of you if you want to see the end. But there are some things you can do to make things… well, not easier, but at least more likely to keep you moving forward.

As well as mastering combat there's a range of things to deal with, like exploring to find useful resources, inventory management, money to find and spend and plenty more. To help you stay alive in space and see the final credits, try these Callisto Protocol tips and good luck.

1. Consider dropping the difficulty

(Image credit: Krafton)

I know there's a whole thing about difficulty, getting gud and all that, but the default difficulty for Callisto Protocol is drainingly brutal. Movement speed, enemy mobs and the balance of damage you can do against what you can receive means you'll die a lot. And not even in the 'hard' bits. Basic enemies can almost oneshot you for most of the game and once you're up against two or more, it can be an absolute slog to hit the right combination of luck and choices to get through a fight.

I finished my review on default difficulty and regret it. It's just not fun a lot of the time when, no matter how carefully you prepare, you're a couple of whacks away from death. Once I'd completed the game I restarted it on the lower setting and it's so much more fun. It's still challenging in places but it feels more varied, with some easier fights, some tough, you still have to think about inventory and tactics, but it loses the grinding death loop that can really kill the mood.

2. Hold to dodge and remember to alternate

(Image credit: Krafton)

If the dodging mechanic isn't clicking for you then stop trying to time it. There's no 'window' for blocking, you just have to be holding left or right on the left stick to trigger it when an attack heads your way. That might mean you're continually side stepping around your opponents but that's just how the system works. The one thing to remember is to alternate - if you try to dodge the same direction twice it won't work so get used to switching so you alternate.

3. Use blocking sparingly to avoid damage

(Image credit: Krafton)

The dodge mechanic is a mixed blessing in Callisto. While it does reduce the damage you take from a hit, it also means you are still taking damage. With enemies that can really hurt you fast, it's easy to die from a block if you're not careful. So try not to make it a habit. You can upgrade it to reduce the damage you take, eventually to zero. But it will take you some time and cash to do that you're probably better off spending on other upgrades.

4. Go for the legs and keep things at a distance as getting mobbed will kill you

(Image credit: Krafton)

By far the best way to stay alive in Callisto Protocol is to not let anything get close. If you have the ammo shoot what you can and try to avoid anything getting near you. That's easier said than done obviously when you can't always see the threats and enemies can move fast. The best tactic where you can do it is to shoot out anything's legs. Once they're on the floor they're reduced to a crawl and can be easily killed with a single hit.

5. Remember to stomp all the bodies for cash and ammo

(Image credit: Krafton)

Everything you kill here will drop something when you floor stomp them. So get into the habit of finding all the bodies and stamping on them. The ammo and health you find could keep you going longer, while the cash you might find instead all adds up over time.

6. Always check alternate pathways for resources and extra weapons

(Image credit: Krafton)

Every now and then you might find some branching paths to explore. It's not always clear but as a rule the way you're meant to be going is usually obviously highlighted. The key thing is that if there ever looks like there's more than one way to go make sure you explore what's available before you move on past a point where you can't go back. There's always valuable resources to be found and often this is where you can find optional Callisto Protocol weapons early.

7. Grab all the money stuff when you've cleared an area

(Image credit: Krafton)

There's a range of energy converters, CPU printers and all sorts of techy bits that you can find and sell for cash as you explore. Your limited inventory however can often see you making some tough calls between that and the ammo and health you need to stay alive. You'll find the Reforge printers where you can sell it all fairly regularly spaced out and they often appear after big fights. So it's worth having a double check once you're in the clear and seeing if it's worth dropping some supplies to pick up the cash goods instead. The more you can bring to a Reforge the more you can level up your gear.

8. Reload guns every chance you get as there's little time in a fight

(Image credit: Krafton)

Because combat is so tough you'll need to reload your weapons whenever you can. It can be tough in a fight to find the time so grab any chance you can. The skill shots that reward melee combos with a critical hit from you're equipped gun can end a fight, bit only if you have a round chambered.

9. Use your GRP and make a mental note of any spike walls and fans

(Image credit: Krafton)

Your GRP is basically a gravity gun you can use to fling enemies and grab items. There are spiked walls, fans and machinery parts scattered all over the place you can hurl enemies into for an instant kill but you need to be fast in the early stages before you've levelled things up. Make a mental note of anything you pass as it's easy to forget they're there if you're jumped by surprise. And don't underestimate the usefulness of simply picking up enemies and throwing them so they're further away. Even if they don't die, just getting some distance between you and them can make a difference. As you upgrade the GRP though you can boost the throw speed so it does more damage.