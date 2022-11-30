The Black Friday Meta Quest 2 bundle is still on sale and it's the best discount we've seen

Still hanging on in the sales despite Black Friday being behind us, keen VR players can grab a Meta Quest 2, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4 for $349.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab) for the 128GB model or $429 ($499.99) (opens in new tab) for the 256GB version. That's a good price drop of either $50 or $70 until you bear in mind that at the start of the year, the VR headset was priced at $299. Still, with the price rise in full effect, at least you're gaining two great games at the moment which works out as much better value. It's an ideal starter package for anyone delving into VR gaming for the first time.

Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 tops our ranking of the best VR headset thanks to there being no need for an expensive PC, the system being wireless, and the very attractive price, even despite that price hike earlier in the year. The only downside here is the need for a Facebook account. Other than that, it's one of the cheapest mid-rang options around and it's just turned even cheaper for a brief time.

Alongside it, you get Beat Saber, one of 2019's most critically acclaimed games and one that typically sells for around $25. The energetic rhythm game with lightsabers, it's sure to be a hit during the holidays. There's also Resident Evil 4 which is sure to terrify thanks to VR levels of immersion, and normally retails at about $40. With $65 worth of games, this is easily one of the more attractive Meta Quest 2 deals in recent times.

You'll find more information on the Meta Quest 2 below, along with plenty more Meta Quest 2 deals below.

Save $50 - Not as cheap as it was earlier in the year, the blow is softened when you get to enjoy two of the best VR games around alongside a brand new VR headset.



Save $70 - If you need some extra storage, paying $80 more will double your storage options which can be useful if you plan on juggling many games at once.

For console gamers, PSVR 2 is on the way and looking pretty special. We also have all the best VR games ranked to help you find what else to play, with the best PSVR games for PlayStation gamers to check out.