The Binding of Isaac: Repentance coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch this week

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch this Thursday, November 4.

Creator Edmund McMillen announced the impending console release of the updated rogue-like on Twitter . He also clarified that the Xbox One version of the game will arrive "not long after" the other console launches, with retail releases offering "some special goodies" also coming up soon.

Repentance was announced just over a year ago and described as "the final sequel-sized expansion" for The Binding of Isaac, which was first released over 10 years ago and has since been updated about a million times – and may well be updated again, albeit not on the scale of Repentance. Repentance is Isaac's biggest DLC yet, adding over 130 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses, 100 achievements, and two new playable characters, all packed into some 5,000 potential room layouts (which isn't as mind-boggling as it sounds given the game's procedural generation, but still, that's a whole lot of rooms).

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance came to PC earlier this year and has already racked up thousands of mostly positive reviews on Steam. Repentance is technically just a DLC rather than a full new version, so you'll still need the Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – which is a whole new version of the base game – to play it. It's also separate from the Afterbirth and Afterbirth+ DLCs, which helped keep the game active over the years.