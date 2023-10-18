Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer’s next movie just got delayed indefinitely

Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders has been delayed indefinitely from its original release date. The upcoming movie features a star-studded cast including Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer, as it charts the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club.

It was due to hit cinemas on December 1, but has been pushed back. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was down to the ongoing actors' strike preventing talent from doing any promotion. After the WGA reached an agreement for writers, it was hoped that SAG-AFTRA would soon follow, but talks have broken down. It had been due to open alongside Beyoncé’s concert film Renaissance so was due to face stiff competition at the box office, but it’s unclear how much this impacted the decision.

The film from the Midnight Special director was inspired by the 1967 photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon. Weaving the stories and the pictures together, The Bikeriders follows a Midwestern motorcycle club from its early beginnings as a place for outsiders to something much bigger than any of them had planned. Alongside Comer, Hardy, and Butler, the star-heavy supporting cast also includes Michael Shannon, Norman Reedus, Boyd Holbrook, and Damon Herriman.

The Bikeriders has been a part of the festival circuit, premiering at Telluride Film Festival, before heading to London Film Festival. Reviews have been positive too, with the film sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes currently, as well as scoring four stars from Total Film. Our review called it an authentic biopic, concluding: “You can almost smell the asphalt in this elegiac drama about outsiders forging a fraternity from leather, fuel, and chrome.”

