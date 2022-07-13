The best Prime Day deals for Fortnite players

You can find great Prime Day Fortnite deals online right now. Whether you're on the look out for some new tech to take you to the next level in-game or you want to add some new collectibles to your collection, there are a wide range of Fortnite products with their prices slashed this Prime Day.

Since its a multiplatform game, the gear you'll need to really elevate your experience depends on what console you use. Be sure to check out our best gaming Prime Day deals to find a full round-up of all the best deals separated based on what platform you play on.

When collating the best Prime Day Fortnite deals we've been sure to include discounts on both the best controllers (and relevant accessories) and also keyboard and mouse so there really is something for all players.

It's worth noting that in order to take advantage of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already subscribed then don't worry, you can grab yourself a 30-day free trial further down the page.

Fortnite Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Fortnite Solo Mode Figure & Supply Crate Collectible Accessory Bundle | $15.99 $5.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10.59 - This major 66% saving brings this customizable collectible figure down to almost $5. Included isn't just the Skull Trooper figure but also back bling, 4 weapons, and building materials in a supply drop box. All of this for less than $6 makes this a great deal.



(opens in new tab) Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - PlayStation 5 | $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This pack is valued at almost $30. Included are 3 Outfits (skins), 3 back blings, and 3 melee weapon skins. You also get a weapon wrap and 1000 V-Bucks. Usually, 1000 V-Bucks cost $9.99 on their own so to get all the extras in the pack makes this bundle well worth the cost.



(opens in new tab) PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox | $17.99 $13.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $4 - This may not sound like the biggest saving in the world but it actually equates to over 20% off. If you're a controller player like me, then you know that the worst thing ever is being in the middle of a build battle and your controller just dies. I use this play and charge kit so I can quickly swap out without worrying about batteries.



(opens in new tab) NERF Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster | $21.99 $14.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7 - If you're on the hunt for some new collectibles or just a toy for the kids then this blaster is a great option. It comes with six elite darts and has a camo pulse wrap design. For less than $15 you can get your hands on this official NERF gun.



(opens in new tab) MONOPOLY: Fortnite Collector's Edition Board Game | $38.99 $28.51 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This isn't your standard monopoly game, with different rules to the normal version. Whether you're a Fortnite fanatic or a board game buff this deal is worth taking a look at.



(opens in new tab) Keyboard and Mouse Combo Set Adapter for PS4 / Switch/Xbox One | $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - This 20% saving on this set brings it down to less than $45 and allows you to use a keyboard and mouse on your console. It's easy to see that controller players are at a disadvantage in Fortnite so if you want to compare to PC players then be sure to pick this up.



