The best Black Friday DualShock 4 deal has been found for $38.99, and comes with free Fortnite V-Bucks

Just when you think you've had your fill of Black Friday game deals, another tasty morsel is served up by the internet gods, tempting you to have your deals cake and eat it, regardless of what sense may dictate on any other Friday.

Take, for instance, this incredible DualShock 4 Black Friday deal from Amazon US and Walmart, which not only discounts the PS4 controller by over $20 to the ludicrously low price point of $38.99, but throws in the Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle with it for good measure.

The Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle, in case you were wondering, is a digital Fortnite goody bag for anyone who enjoys playing Epic's battle royale game, featuring an in-game outfit, wearable back bling cosmetic, and 500 in-game V-Bucks to spend on whatever you like. There's always that Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 battle pass...

The DualShock 4 alone usually goes for $59.99 outside of Black Friday, but this additional accoutrement to sweeten the package officially makes Amazon's offer the best DualShock 4 Black Friday deal we've seen so far, saving you over 35% when taking in both products' separate value together.

We'd recommend making good on this offer while stocks last if you're interested, or before Amazon changes it mind and calls it a day. In the meantime, check out even more PS4 Black Friday deals with our bespoke guide to everything discounted in the PlayStation Nation. And hurry! Black Friday is nearly over! Cyber Monday beckons...

