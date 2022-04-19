The Batman’s second deleted scene puts the spotlight on another villain

A second deleted scene from The Batman has been released – and it teases the future ambitions of Colin Farrell’s Penguin. This comes after the first deleted scene, starring Barry Keoghan's Joker, was revealed as part of the movie's interactive website.

The short clip, which you can watch below, sees Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle confront Penguin in the Iceberg Lounge. The moment comes around a third of the way in the movie.

A deleted scene from 'The Batman'Oz 🐧 and Selina 🐱Oz: "One day this city is gonna be mine."#ColinFarrell #TheBatman #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/mFqflWnhd0April 18, 2022 See more

In it, Selina asks ‘Oz’ if she can work in the Iceberg Lounge’s club-within-a-club 44 Below, home to Gotham’s most dangerous criminals and corrupt elite. After Selina refuses Penguin’s offer to take his money instead of working there, the deleted scene takes a darker turn.

"I know you don’t see it yet, honey," Penguin spits, "But Falcone ain’t gonna be around forever. One day this city is going to be mine."

It’s unclear why exactly the deleted scene was left on the cutting room floor, but it’s a plot thread that will be picked up down the line. The Batman’s HBO Max spin-off, The Penguin, is now in production. The Batman director Matt Reeves is serving as executive producer alongside Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who will also be on showrunner duties.

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," Reeves said after the spin-off was officially greenlit. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

The Batman is now on HBO Max. For more on the movie’s mysteries and big moments, be sure to check out our guides on the DC release.