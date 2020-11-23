The Batman actor Jayme Lawson teases her “fake it till she makes it” character

With The Batman headed to cinemas in March 2022, info about the film is slowly but surely making its way onto the internet. So far, there’s been a full-length trailer released at DC FanDome, as well as pictures from the set giving a sneak peek at Gotham City, and a look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Actor Jamye Lawson is also part of The Batman’s cast, playing a mystery role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she teased some new details of her character. When asked about experiencing nerves onset, Lawson replied “to be quite honest, I am bluffing every day.” She then explained that “I think that ties in with my character. She’s gotta fake it till she makes it. She’s running up against the big dogs.”

As for studying “relevant Batman comics”, Lawson said: “No, I didn’t. Yeah, no.” This definitely suggests that she’s playing someone new entirely, and not a character already established in the source material. Previously, a Warner Bros. press release said that Lawson was playing “mayoral candidate Bella Real,” but Lawson wouldn’t reveal to THR either way if that was correct.

Lawson also spoke a bit about working during the pandemic, saying “I feel absolutely safe being on set for that production,” and revealed that the audition process didn’t involve a high level of mystery: “Yeah, some details and names may have been changed, but yeah, I was shocked. There wasn’t too much trying to make something secretive or anything like that.”

