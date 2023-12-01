The Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes didn't mention the most important change, but players sure found it: penis physics

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 was jam-packed with big gameplay features like a punishing new difficulty tier , a D&D-inspired custom mode , an expanded epilogue for the core characters , and a long-awaited inventory fix . One thing the mammoth patch notes didn't mention was enhanced penis physics, but the RPG's tirelessly horny community spotted this change almost instantly and wasted no time putting these physically simulated bits through their paces.

I was first alerted to this important addition by a tweet shared by Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, along with thousands of other physics appreciators. "Larian stealth adding c*ck physics and then just leaving us to discover that jumpscare on our own," wrote Twitter user roach spice, immediately piquing my interest and perking up the ears of countless Baldur's Gate 3 fans. Other players were quick to share some NSFW videos demonstrating the change, which looks exactly how you'd expect.

Baldur's Gate 3 has never shied away from full nudity, but it also hasn't, uh, embellished male genitalia like this before either. "Did penises always jiggle?" asks one bemused Reddit user. No! They did not! "Patch 5 - the gift that keeps on giving," reads the top reply.

"So... I play with my male characters completely nude," admits another. "Don't judge me. Anyone else notice they have new physics? Like their dangling parts now swing back and forth as they run, walk, or even with the wind. I love it."

"Booting up the game today and discovering there is now cock jiggling, I was sat grinning and chuckling, spinning my character around, making his handy tool flying in the wind," adds another. The whole Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit is currently full of posts like this, and Larian's clearly enjoying the chaos.