The Adjustment Bureau trailer arrives

The first trailer for Matt Damon and Emily Blunt’s Philip K. Dick film adap The Adjustment Bureau has arrived online.

Helmed by George Nolfi (it’s his directorial debut), the flick follows Damon’s politician, who meets and falls for Blunt’s beautiful ballet dancer.

But when agents purporting to work for Fate itself intervene, the two lovers must fight to be together.

Strange echoes of last year’s disappointing The Box here, at least in imagery… A-list couple looking scared? Check. Creepy man? Check. Mind-bending plot? Oh, definitely check.

Hopefully Adjustment will prove better than Box , even if this is Nolfi’s first time in the director’s chair. Check the new trailer out below and let us know your thoughts…

Rather adjust your screen and watch something else? Give us a shout...

Total Film