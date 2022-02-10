Ryan Reynolds travels back in time to meet his past self in first trailer for Netflix’s The Adam Project

By published

The Adam Project is coming to Netflix on March 11

The first trailer for The Adam Project, a sci-fi movie starring Ryan Reynolds, has been released by Netflix.

Set to stream from March 11, The Adam Project sees Reynolds play a time-traveling pilot tasked with going back in time to meet his past self (Walker Scobell) – and heading even further back to meet his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future. In a nice twist, Reynolds appears to be playing a little against type. Wisecracks are kept to a minimum with the Canadian actor settling nicely into his action hero role.

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña also star in the Netflix time travel adventure. Shawn Levy – of Stranger Things and Free Guy fame – is directing.

Early reactions are already in for The Adam Project. In a great early indicator for whether it’s worth watching or not, Fandango's Erik Davis has already compared it to two iconic sci-fi franchises: "The Free Guy of star Ryan Reynolds & director Shawn Levy deliver another great original sci-fi gem in The Adam Project, an inventive time-travel adventure w/ shades of Star Wars & Back to the Future. Maybe some Flight of the Navigator, too. Funny & thrilling & heartwarming"

The Adam Project is not the only big release heading to Netflix in 2022. A mega Netflix trailer has revealed Enola Holmes 2 is on the way, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning as the Holmes siblings; Jason Momoa is set to star in Slumberland; Knives Out 2 is on the way; Chris Hemsworth will take the lead in Spiderhead, while Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy co-star in You People.

Need to fill out your watchlist? Here are the best Netflix movies you can watch right now.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.