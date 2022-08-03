That Dead by Daylight dating sim is out soon

Not only is that Dead by Daylight dating sim spin-off still very much a thing, but it’s also soon.

Developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed the Hooked on You news in a livestream that goes beyond Dead by Daylight, putting a spotlight on the studio’s other projects. Naturally, things are busier than ever for Dead by Daylight, though we’re also getting a Doom and Super Mario Maker mashup called Meet Your Maker, for example. We have also learnt that Dead by Daylight’s dating simulator spin-off, Hooked on You, is out soon.

To catch you up, fans caught wind of the new game earlier this year when a trademark for it popped up in February. Some thought it would get a proper reveal on April Fool’s day, though we had to wait for an anniversary stream in May to see Hooked on You in all its rippling glory.

Hooked on You takes place in The Entity’s beach realm – yes, really – and features four Dead by Daylight killers you can romance – The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith, and The Spirit. Depending on who you pursue on a playthrough, different locations unlock that feature oodles of familiar faces. The ending depends on the dialogue options selected, from passionate true love to bitter loathing.

It’s not all chatty, though. You’ll also need to master flirtatious minigames, answer quizzes, treasure hunt, and more. Sound like your kind of thing? Then the good news is that Hooked on You is coming to Steam soon.

