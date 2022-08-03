Dead By Daylight dev's new game looks like Doom meets Super Mario Maker

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed its new game, Meet Your Maker.

Billed as a "building and raiding" game, Meet Your Maker will encourage players to switch between two game modes. The main aim is to raid outposts that tower over a post-apocalyptic wasteland for genetic material crucial to a last-ditch attempt to save humanity. On the way in you'll need to dispatch guards, dodge traps, and solve puzzles to make your way to your prize.

The twist is that another player has built each and every outpost you find. Meet Your Maker's second mode tasks you with piecing together your own outpost. Blocky, first-person design tools make it easy to construct the foundations of your tower of death, but you'll be able to tweak and adjust everything from trap positions to the patrol paths of the creatures guarding your outpost. Even the gear guards use to protect themselves is yours to choose.

The gritty, FPS stylings of Meet Your Maker might look like a slightly rusty take on the recent Doom games, but the building mechanics offer something reminiscent of a very different game. Certain aesthetic elements that you might spot in Super Mario Maker match up with Behaviour's apocalyptic vibe, even if Nintendo's efforts are very different to Doom developer iD Software's.

Meet Your Maker is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, but while there's no current word on a full launch date, Behaviour is offering players the chance to gain access to an upcoming closed playtest at some point in the future. The studio has also been busy elsewhere - the rest of its recent livestream showed off a new Dead By Daylight crossover with Resident Evil, as well as revealing that its Dead by Daylight dating sim, Hooked on You, is out today.

If you're looking for some other excellent scares at this time of the year, head over to our best horror games guide for more.