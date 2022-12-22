New trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show reunites the original That '70s Show cast

Hello, Wisconsin! The first trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show is here – and with almost the entire original That '70s Show cast in tow.

Per Netflix, it's 1995 and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Kurtwood Smith). Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

The new cast includes Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzi, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

The trailer sees the return of Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, and Tommy Chong as Leo Chingkwake. Jackie and Kelso are married, Fez is now a hairstylist, and Leo is still high as ever. Don Stark is also set to reprise his role as Bob Pinciotti's, Donna's dad.

Just like the flagship show, the new series takes on a multi-camera format and was filmed in front of a live studio audience. The pilot was directed by Modern Family and Dharma & Greg helmer Gail Mancuso, from a story by That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner.

That '90s Show is set to hit Netflix on January 19, 2023.

