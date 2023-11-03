Terrifier 3 will have a Halloween release next year despite being a Christmas movie

The wait is over, we officially have a set release date for Terrifier 3. Announced by Bloody Disgusting and Cinneverse, the third film in creator Damien Leone’s gruesome franchise will hit US theaters on October 25, 2024.

That's right, Terrifier 3 will land just in time for the spooky season, but unlike the first two movies, deranged serial killer Art The Clown won't be terrorizing Miles County on Halloween night, but on Christmas Eve instead.

As reported earlier, the third film takes place during the festive season, with posters handed out to fans who went to see the rerelease of Terrifier 2 in US theaters showing Art The Clown dressed as a blood-stained Santa Claus clutching gifts and human flesh.

Terrifier 3 will hit theaters two years after the release of Terrifier 2, which was both a commercial and critical success, drawing in over $11 million at the domestic box office. After Art’s all-out kill-spree in the first movie, the second installment saw the demonic killer rise from the dead and return to town for vengeance until he was taken on by a new final girl, Sienna, who will also appear in the third movie. No storyline for Terrifier 3 has been released as of yet, other than the fact it will be a Christmas horror movie.

Writer and director Leone told Bloody Disgusting: “Terrifier 2‘s remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art The Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit.” Leone went on to say he hopes to push boundaries and make Terrifier 3 the goriest film in the franchise yet.

Good news for UK fans, as reported by Deadline, Signature Entertainment has pre-bought UK & Irish rights to Terrifier 3 from The Coven. This means that it is likely the UK will receive a theatrical release of Terrifier 3, unlike the first two movies.

Terrifier 3 will hit US theaters on October 25, 2024, and is expected to be released in the UK soon after.