Get ready for Art The Clown to shimmy down your chimney as Terrifier 3 is officially a Christmas movie

In a Jack Skellington fashion, Art The Clown is ditching Halloween for a bit of festive fun, as the newest poster for Terrifier 3 confirms the third installment will be a Christmas movie.

Ahead of the theatrical re-release of Terrifier 2, which will hit US theaters on November 1, the poster for the third movie has been leaked online, forcing creators to confirm that Terrifier 3 is officially a festive film. “Yes, Terrifier 3 is a CHRISTMAS HORROR MOVIE!”, reported Bloody Disgusting after the poster was shared on social media.

In the poster, we see Art The Clown looking evil and bloody with an axe in hand and Santa’s skinned face hanging around his neck, whilst the Christmas tree behind him appears to have been decorated with various human entrails and flesh. If that doesn't put you in the Christmas spirit then we don't know what will. This is a contrast to the first two movies which are set on Halloween night only one year apart.

The poster will be available to the first 100 fans who see Terrifier 2 in theaters, where moviegoers will also be treated to a first look at the official full trailer for Terrifier 3. Franchise director Damien Leone told Bloody Disgusting: “For those of you speculating that the Terrifier 3 teaser is just gonna be some 20-second gimmick, I assure you it’s a legit teaser/trailer, it’s over 2 minutes long, and you’re gonna f****** love it.”

Terrifier 3 was announced earlier this year as a direct sequel to Terrifier 2 and according to Leone, will be the most gruesome addition yet. 'If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet' the director told Bloody Disgusting in May.

Although an exact release date has not yet been confirmed, creators say Terrifier 3 will hit cinemas sometime in autumn 2024. Terrifier 2 will show in US theaters once again from November 1. For more thrills and chills still to come, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2023 and beyond.