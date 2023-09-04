Horror fans won't have to wait long for Terrifier 3 it seems, as director confirms release window

Ready for more blood-soaked Art the Clown antics? Well, you had better get yourself ready, as Terrifier director has teased that the third installment of the hit horror franchise is likely to release in 2024.

Damien Leone also revealed that Terrifier 2, which made $15.4 million at the global box-office – from a $250,000 budget – in 2022, is returning to US cinemas on November 8.

"This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined. To see all the love Terrifier 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words," Leone gushed to Bloody Disgusting. "As a thank you to them and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of Terrifier 3 next year, we will be including some special surprises because a year is just too long to wait." We wonder those special surprises might be...

Based on Leone's 2011 short of the same name, the Terrifier movies follow murderous clown Art (David Howard Thornton) as he embarks on ultra-violent killing sprees on Halloween night. Due to their extreme gore, practical effects and tendency to cause viewers to faint and puke, the slashers have gained huge notoriety online over the years.

The first came out in 2016, and fans had to wait six years for a sequel. If Terrifier 3 does end up releasing in 2024, the gap will only be two years this time around.

Back in February, Leone weighed in on the chances of a fourth movie, suggesting that he'd need another outing to "tell this story and tackle all the ideas that I have in my head." In the interview with Insider, he said: "There's a lot more to explore with Art the Clown, the pale girl, Victoria, and certainly Sienna as our final girl. We will be following her journey to the end of this franchise."

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.