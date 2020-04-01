Michael Caine talks Tenet: "Nolan is so secretive he won’t let me have the script"

Big-screen blockbusters live and die on whether their plot details are kept under wraps. Imagine, for instance, if Avengers: Endgame had been spoilt before release? Would it have had the same impact? Tenet is no different, as Michael Caine reveals he has no real idea what the Christopher Nolan-directed movie is about – adding that he wasn’t even allowed access to the full script while filming his scenes.

“[Christopher Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script,” Caine told The Hindu of the project, which is still set for release in July. He even admits he has no idea what the title “Tenet” is referring to, saying outright: “I don’t know what it means.”

Caine does, however, let slip a little too much about his role in the movie. Possible mild spoilers inbound (in case you want to be completely blind going in), as the legendary British actor outlined that his character is likely to only have a small part to play in Tenet.

“All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages,” he said. “I did my part and shot only with John David [Washington]. I haven’t heard anything since.”

As Caine’s words prove, little is known about Tenet so far. With just a solitary, time-bending trailer to go on, all we can glean from it is that John David Washington’s character is tasked with “preventing World War 3” and he has naught but a word to go on: Tenet.

Whatever comes next will surely shock and surprise – just don’t go asking Michael Caine for answers.

