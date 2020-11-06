Tenet will be available on Blu-ray and streaming in time for Christmas

Missed out on seeing it at the cinema? Or just want to experience that ending again? Either way, you’re in luck – you’ll be able to watch Tenet at home just in time for Christmas. Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital from December 15 in America and December 14 in the UK.

The mind-bending sci-fi movie features a host of big names, including Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh. It was one of the first movies to hit the big screen after cinemas reopened after lockdown this summer, too.

However, the movie wasn’t as successful as Warner Bros. might have hoped. Director Christopher Nolan recently addressed the movie’s box office takings of $374 million – relatively low compared to the $526.9 million made by his last movie, 2017’s Dunkirk.

“I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million," Nolan told the Los Angeles Times . "But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release – that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much-needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting – or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

