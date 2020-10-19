Tenet actor John David Washington joins Margot Robbie and Christian Bale in new David O. Russell project

Tenet actor John David Washington has landed a role in director David O. Russell’s new project, which already has Suicide Squad ’s Margot Robbie and former Batman actor Christian Bale among its cast.

This will be Russell’s first time back at the helm of a movie since 2015’s Joy , which starred Jennifer Lawrence as the titular self-made millionaire. Like his last feature, he’s also written the script for this new and currently unnamed project. Plot details are being kept under wraps, so we can’t give away much else.

While Washington and Robbie are newcomers to the RCU (Russell Cinematic Universe), Bale previously worked with the writer-director in the 2010 biopic The Fighter – in which he played professional boxer Dick Eklund – and the 2013 heist flick American Hustle . Both movies saw Rusell nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, as did 2012’s comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook .

Filming on his new project was supposed to start earlier this year but, like every other movie, was delayed because of the pandemic. Things are now due to kick off in the new year.

In the meantime, we’ll be seeing Washington on our screens alongside Zendaya in Malcolm & Marie . Directed by creator of HBO’s Euphoria, Sam Levinson, the movie was filmed over two weeks during lockdown and has since been picked up by Netflix.