Tears of the Kingdom's Octoroks are even more helpful than they were in Breath of the Wild

Octoroks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have become surprisingly more helpful than they were in Breath of the Wild.

As highlighted by Twitter user @ TristanACooper (opens in new tab), in Tears of the Kingdom, Octoroks can inhale your weapons and spit them back out, with better stats than they did before. In a video demonstrating this new ability, we can see Link allowing his Soldier III Spear to be hoovered up by the cephalopod before it spits it back in Link's direction fully repaired and with improved stats.

The Octorok upgrade in TotK is similar to Breath of the Wild, though previously it only transformed rusty weapons (no repairs or stat bonuses). https://t.co/eyHrbf5c4jMay 16, 2023 See more

Breath of the Wild players probably remember a similar thing happening in that game too, but instead of the Octoroks improving the stats of the weapon, they would just fix up Link's rusty weapons. I'm glad they've become more generous between the two games.

As unexpected as this new feature is, it's certainly gone down well with Tears of the Kingdom players. In the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, fans can be seen mourning the fact that the old ability has been removed from the game but quickly celebrating the new, and much better, Octorok feature - as demonstrated perfectly in this meme (opens in new tab). Before you start tracking down every Octorok in the game and making it upgrade all of your weapons though, there are a few limitations to this useful trick.

As pointed out by a few other Reddit users, the Octorok trick can only be used once per Octorok during each Blood Moon. If you try to take advantage of the creature's generosity, it will still inhale your weapon but will just spit it back out at you with no changes made to it - so don't get greedy!