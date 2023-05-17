Tears of the Kingdom's Octoroks are even more helpful than they were in Breath of the Wild

By Hope Bellingham
published

The enemy has been unexpectedly buffed

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Octoroks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have become surprisingly more helpful than they were in Breath of the Wild. 

As highlighted by Twitter user @TristanACooper (opens in new tab), in Tears of the Kingdom, Octoroks can inhale your weapons and spit them back out, with better stats than they did before. In a video demonstrating this new ability, we can see Link allowing his Soldier III Spear to be hoovered up by the cephalopod before it spits it back in Link's direction fully repaired and with improved stats. 

See more

Breath of the Wild players probably remember a similar thing happening in that game too, but instead of the Octoroks improving the stats of the weapon, they would just fix up Link's rusty weapons. I'm glad they've become more generous between the two games. 

As unexpected as this new feature is, it's certainly gone down well with Tears of the Kingdom players. In the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, fans can be seen mourning the fact that the old ability has been removed from the game but quickly celebrating the new, and much better, Octorok feature - as demonstrated perfectly in this meme (opens in new tab). Before you start tracking down every Octorok in the game and making it upgrade all of your weapons though, there are a few limitations to this useful trick. 

As pointed out by a few other Reddit users, the Octorok trick can only be used once per Octorok during each Blood Moon. If you try to take advantage of the creature's generosity, it will still inhale your weapon but will just spit it back out at you with no changes made to it - so don't get greedy!

Take a look at our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons guide to make sure you've got the best thing available to give to the Octorok. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  