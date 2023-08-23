Sometimes you just really need a nice cold beer and would do a lot of things to get one, but these dwarves are willing to fight for it in Tavernacle.

As shown off as part of a Freedom Games montage in the Future Games Show August Showcase, Tavernacle is a tower tavern defense game where you and up to three pals can team up locally or online to protect your brewery.

There are monsters coming who wish to make the entire world suffer from sobriety, and we can't be having that, can we? Everyone should have a choice whether to partake in the grog.

Together you'll need to collect the resources you need to build up your defenses and try to hold the monsters back. That might be wood or iron, or simply just rocks you can throw at them to buy you some more time.

You'll be able to enlist a variety of defenses to help along the way, whether that's traps, towers, explosives, or other means. As you can imagine, the longer you can hold out, the more monsters will come to really get your co-operative skills in dwarven ingenuity as you defend your ale, beer, and other alcoholic creations.

Tavernacle is coming soon to PC (via Steam, Epic, and GOG), but you can wishlist it now on Steam to make sure you don't miss the release date announcement.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.