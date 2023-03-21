Taron Egerton expands on why he's not right for James Bond

Taron Egerton is adamant that he isn't right to play James Bond.

"I don’t think I’m the right choice for it. You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight," Egerton explained in an interview with The Telegraph (opens in new tab).

"[Playing Bond] is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment. It’s sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls."

Egerton has been linked to James Bond casting rumors ever since he first portrayed Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in Kingsman: The Secret Service. The Kingsman franchise, also starring Colin Firth and Pedro Pascal, follows the missions of a fictional secret service organization.

The actor can be seen next as Henk Rogers, the man who discovered Tetris in 1988, in Apple TV Plus's Tetris movie. Based on a true story, the series is a "Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish." Egerton also wrapped filming on Carry On, an upcoming action thriller co-starring Jason Bateman and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Black Adam) for Netflix.

Tetris is set to hit Apple TV Plus on March 31.