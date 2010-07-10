TalkRadar 109 - Good job, Agent

Your Hosts

No more pencils, no more books, no more not getting to play video games whenever you want because your parents refuse to believe your Pokemon stats will eventually be more valuable than your dumbass education! Oh, are your tales of summertime gaming different from the example above? Tell us in the forums and we may read your response LIVE on TalkRadar 110!



Above:Episode 3 of GameRadar's Trailer Trash Theatre is outand it is splendid



Above: Tyler Wilde captures the blurry magic. Speaking of "Tyler Wilde" and "magic"



Above: Okay, this better not've been taken "In the Office"

And because you guys, apparently, demanded it... BEHOLD: GameRadar's 1st attempt at podcasting



Above: MeetTOKYO ELEVATOR, a VGM-centric podcast that aired only once in April of 2007. For resaons we don't entirely understand, people wanted to hear it and the link was broken. Consider that fixed, however the rest of the podcast remains in fundemental disarray.Click hereto listen against our wishes



Above: hatebreeder made this unbelievably fantastic piece combining several tales ofChris's personal heroism. Can you spot them all?



Above: Taint R-R-R-REMIX! by flabslapper



Above: More on this tomorrow...



Above: AforExtreme drew us allLIVE on UStream



Above: Mikel was treated sensibly...



Above: As was Mr. Elston



Above: Lastly, batman5273 visually spoils the answers to TalkRadar 108's Cartoon Theme Song "Quiz"