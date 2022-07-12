Take a virtual tour of Japan's Pokemon Fossil Museum from home

By published

You can even tour the museum exhibit in VR

Pokemon Fossil Museum
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

You can now tour Japan's Pokemon Fossil Museum entirely from the comfort of your own home.

As first reported by PokeJungle (opens in new tab) yesterday on July 11, the Pokemon Fossil Museum, which is located in the Japanese National Science Museum in Ueno, Tokyo, has now opened its virtual doors for all. You can now head over to the official Pokemon Fossil Museum website and peruse the entire exhibition in your browser.

Not only this, but you can also enjoy the exhibit via your smartphone, and even a VR headset. Otherwise though, if you're viewing the Pokemon Fossil Museum through your browser, simply click to move around the exhibition, and drag the screen to change your perspective.

The entire museum section begins with a Pikachu atop a Aerodactyl, welcoming viewers in. You can then work your way around the entire exhibition, learning about Pokemon like Omanyte and Omaster, and Kabuto and Kabutops, as well as learning from Pokemon Professors scattered throughout the exhibit.

As you might expect from a museum located in Tokyo though, the entire exhibition is in the native Japanese language. You might need to track down a pretty good translation tool if you want to see and learn everything the Pokemon Fossil Museum has to offer its visitors. 

Well, this should keep us entertained for a few hours at least before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive later this year. The two games, which mark the start of Gen 9 for Pokemon, launch on November 18, and we've already seen two brand new Legendary creatures for the new games. 

Check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide for a complete look over all the new creatures revealed for the game so far. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.