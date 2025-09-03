Where to buy Kill Team: Tomb World, the highly anticipated Deathwatch vs Necrons box set

Unless you've been stuck on a Blackstone Fortress in the deepest reaches of space, you've probably heard that Kill Team: Tomb World stock is... well, a little tricky to find right now. And by tricky, I mean "a bloody nightmare."

Unfortunately for fans of the Warhammer 40K spinoff, Kill Team: Tomb World stock sold out almost instantly when pre-orders went live just a few days ago. Folks have been scrambling to find a copy ever since, and it's tough going. That's why I've awoken our crack team of bargain-hunting experts to see where the box set can still be found. If it's available anywhere, we'll let you know here.

When that happens, it's essential you move quickly. A lot of gamers are trying to secure a copy of Kill Team: Tomb World, so you're up against stiff competition.

Kill Team: Tomb World stock in the US

At the time of writing, Kill Team: Tomb World stock is thin on the ground. However, the likes of Miniature Market haven't posted listings yet so there's a good chance they'll get units before (or on, at the very least) launch. You can also check at eBay, but be careful because it'll be full of resellers artificially inflating the price.

Otherwise, I'd highly recommend popping into your local Warhammer store and seeing if they're taking pre-orders or operating a first come, first served system for release day this September 13. In the latter case, you might still have a chance to grab the box set if you're quick. Just know that units are likely to be very limited.

Miniature Market

Check stock at Miniature Market

Tomb World hasn't appeared at all on Miniature Market's store, and ironically, that gives me hope. This means there's still a good chance of the Kill Team box appearing, even if it's at launch. Keep checking this reliable indie retailer, because stock moves fast here.

Amazon

Check for stock at Amazon

There's no sign of the Necron vs. Deathwatch box at Amazon just yet, but that isn't overly surprising; bafflingly, one of the world's biggest retailers is consistently behind the curve when it comes to Warhammer releases. Expect stock after launch.

eBay

Check stock at eBay

I don't like suggesting it as an option because the vast majority of Kill Team: Tomb World stock at eBay is overpriced thanks to cheeky resellers, but I wouldn't be doing a good job if I didn't mention that it is an option. Some listings aren't terrible and only go a little over MSRP (you may even find a box set at MSRP, if you're lucky), but others are really pushing the boat out. Avoid those like the plague, and be sure to check user reviews for the seller before putting anything into your basket.

Brookhurst Hobbies

Check stock at Brookhurst Hobbies

Here's another store without a listing, but with plenty of other Kill Team items on sale. In other words, it's possible that Kill Team: Tomb World stock could arrive between now and launch, or at release at the very least.

Herrick Games & Hobbies

Check stock at Herrick Games

I've not been able to find a listing for the box set at this retailer yet, and because it has pretty much all other Kill Team packs, I suspect it'll get Kill Team: Tomb World stock at some point. Watch closely!

The Art Store

Check stock at The Art Store

I can't see a listing for Kill Team: Tomb World stock at The Art Store, so it might possibly get units later. Keep checking this one, or at its general Kill Team page.

Other retailers to check

Kill Team: Tomb World stock in the UK

It feels as though every last copy of Kill Team: Tomb World has been hoovered up in the UK, to the point that I've seen some folks visiting overseas retailer sites to get their hands on an English version of the game. However, there are a couple of stores that don't seem to have gone live yet. Watch out for the ones I've listed below.

Don't give up hope, either. Warhammer stores may get stock on the day of release (September 13, 2025) that aren't set aside as pre-orders, so make sure you turn up nice and early for a chance of securing the box set. It's a long shot, but I'll take anything I can get at this point.

Zatu Games

Check stock at Zatu

I'm not 100% sure if Kill Team: Tomb World stock is already gone or if it hasn't even arrived yet, but that makes Zatu worth watching ahead of launch in case the box set appears there.

Firestorm Games

Check stock at Firestorm

I've not seen a listing for the new box set here yet, which means Firestorm Games might get Kill Team: Tomb World stock ahead of, or at, launch.

Amazon

Check for stock at Amazon

There isn't a listing for Kill Team: Tomb World at Amazon yet, which isn't overly surprising because it's always behind the curve when it comes to Warhammer products. However, it'll almost certainly get stock on or shortly after release day. Keep a close eye out.

eBay

Check stock at eBay

I'm loathe to suggest it because it's overrun with resellers pushing an absurd mark-up (and it can be hard to guarantee legitimacy, so check those seller reviews), but I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't say it was an option. I'd advise only trying stock that is at RRP, or within a tenner of it at most if you're desperate. We really don't want to encourage these annoying gits who buy up stock purely to resell at an inflated price because of scarcity.

Other retailers to check

Kill Team: Tomb World stock FAQ

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

What is the Kill Team: Tomb World release day? The Kill Team: Tomb World box set is due to launch on Saturday September 13, 2025. Some stock will appear then, like in physical Warhammer stores. Because it's the latest core box for the system, it shouldn't be a one-and-done; I'd be very surprised if it wasn't reprinted for another wave post-launch.

Why is Kill Team: Tomb World stock so hard to find? It's hard to say exactly why Kill Team: Tomb World stock has been so hard to come by ahead of launch, but if I had to guess, I think it comes down to a couple of factors. First up, unscrupulous resellers (a blight on hobbyists across a variety of industries) have a habit of snatching up multiple copies of a highly-anticipated item so that they can resell them at an absurd mark-up. Just go to eBay if you want an in-progress example of this. Secondly, demand is outstripping supply. It's unclear why that's the case, and the reseller issue directly feeds into this. Fortunately, publisher Games Workshop tends to release secondary waves of a product after release. That means all is not lost if you missed out first time around.

Why is everyone so excited about Kill Team: Tomb World? The reason there's so much hype around Tomb World is pretty simple; to begin with, it's darn cool. The two features teams include a squad of what are essentially black ops Space Marines (Deathwatch) and our first Necron crew in a long while. In addition, the Tomb World terrain is very nice indeed - it's a dungeon with robot skeletons. What's not to love? On a more serious note, it's also the start of a new Kill Team season. The terrain and rules here will be used for all the following releases, so it's an essential foundation for the year ahead.

For discounts, why not check out the latest board game deals? It's a good way of saving on the best board games.