Where to buy Helsmiths of Hashut, the new Warhammer Age of Sigmar army

The Chaos Dwarfs have returned with a shiny new coat of paint, so where will you be able to buy Helsmiths of Hashut when the Warhammer Age of Sigmar army comes out? It's a good question. Pre-orders are set to arrive on Saturday September 13, which means the full launch is likely only a couple of weeks away. Anticipation is running higher than the flames they like to have burning from the top of their ziggurat homes.

That's why I've put my biggest hat on in honor of the occasion to tell you which stores I think you should prioritize for the Helsmiths of Hashut launch. There's Warhammer itself, of course, but you can often get a cheeky discount via third-party retailers if you're quick. That includes both Army Sets and individual units or characters.

And speed is of the essence, to be honest. As evidenced by our guide on where to buy Kill Team: Tomb World, box sets selling out is sadly quite common. With that in mind, having your chosen retailer ready for go time (10am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT) can really help you beat the crowds and those dreaded resellers who are going to snatch up as much as they can.

Helsmiths of Hashut stock in the US

We don't have a release date yet, but pre-orders for the Helsmiths of Hashut are set to go live on September 13, 2025. Warhammer products normally come out a couple of weeks after that, so I expect we'll see the faction darkening doorsteps as of September 27 or thereabouts.

As an aside, bear in mind that box sets and new models don't always hit third-party stores right away. Keep checking, because they'll turn up eventually.

Miniature Market

Check for stock at Miniature Market

This store might be a little slower to the punch on occasion, but it's very reliable and has never let me down yet. It also consistently packs a discount on Warhammer products of all kinds, so head straight here on launch day to check for stock.

The Rogue Traders

Check stock at The Rogue Traders

This store has been reliable for previous launches, so I'd take a look on launch day in case it gets Helsmiths of Hashut stock - it almost certainly will, and is likely to provide a tasty discount of between 10 and 15% too.

CMO Games

Check stock at CMO Games

There's actually a listing page for the Helsmiths Army Set over at CMO Hobbies, which I haven't had lots to do with but have seen recommended. It's definitely worth a shot.

Amazon

Check for stock at Amazon

This definitely won't be one to check right away, because Amazon is traditionally very late to the party when it comes to Warhammer stock. However, I'd be surprised if the Army Set didn't make an appearance here after launch - and with a discount, too.

Warhammer

Check stock at Warhammer

If in doubt, go straight to the source. The official Warhammer store will obviously have stock come launch day, but I'd expect it run out pretty quickly. Unless you're fast and hop on early, there's a good chance it'll run out.

Other retailers to check

Helsmiths of Hashut stock in the UK

Pre-orders for the Helsmiths of Hashut are supposed to be going live on 13 September at 10am GMT, which means we'll be receiving the Army Set a couple of weeks later. Normally, products launch a fortnight after pre-orders appear on the Warhammer store.

Third-party retailers are likely to get their copies at the same time, but bear in mind that there might be a small delay. This has happened in the past, so check often and don't give up if the Helsmiths aren't immediately obvious. It's worth pursuing, because indie retailers usually provide a discount.

Wayland Games

Check stock at Wayland Games

This has quickly become my go-to when it comes to Warhammer releases, because it almost always slaps a price cut on the product in question. However, that means it sells out fast so head straight here to avoid missing cheaper Helsmiths of Hashut.

Magic Madhouse

Check stock at Magic Madhouse

Here's another of my go-tos, largely because it's reliable and almost always provides a price cut on Warhammer both new and old. I'd anticipate it doing the same for the Helsmiths of Hashut.

Check stock at Zatu Games

This indie store usually comes through for me when it comes to Warhammer stock, and I doubt that'll change when the Helsmiths of Hashut arrive. Anticipate a reduction on these products as well, because Zatu traditionally slashes the cost.

Amazon

Check for stock at Amazon

I'm pretty certain we'll get the Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set at Amazon at some stage, and with a discount to boot... but don't expect it right away. The world's biggest retailer can be a little behind the curve when it comes to Warhammer, so we might not see the goods until after launch. A good one to keep in your back pocket, in other words.

Warhammer

Check stock at Warhammer

It's always worth heading straight to the source for new Army Sets and units, because they'll obviously be available here right away. However, that means they're also likely to sell out if the item in question is popular. If you want that Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set, head here first thing to avoid disappointment.

Other retailers to check

Helsmiths of Hashut stock FAQ

What are the Helsmiths of Hashut coming out? We don't have an exact release date for the full Helsmiths of Hashut range yet, but because the Army Set is going up for pre-order on Saturday 13 September at the very least, I'd anticipate a launch around September 27. That's because Warhammer products tend to come out roughly two weeks after pre-orders go live.

Will the Helsmiths of Hashut be hard to find? Honestly, I'm not sure whether this faction is going to sell out or not. Age of Sigmar is obviously very popular, but in my experience products don't tend to evaporate off the shelves like Warhammer 40K or Kill Team does. That makes me hopeful. Still, I could be wrong; this is the first new faction for the game in a while, and it's a returning force as well. That could push hype to a higher level, so the best advice I can give is this: be quick.

What are the Helsmiths of Hashut? The Helsmiths of Hashut are a new faction for the Warhammer Age of Sigmar tabletop game, but they're based on an older army called Chaos Dwarfs. These surly duardin use demons to power their machines and are a thorough menace, hoping to snuff out hope and resistance across the Realms. The range will be launching first with an Army Set, followed by units and characters not included within that box.

