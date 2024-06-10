Warhammer book bundle can score you a $277 loredump for just $18

The appreciation that fans have for Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar isn’t just born of their experience playing the wargames themselves. Both of these worlds are massively enriched by the Warhammer spin-off media like video games and books. While the video games do a better job of recreating the rush of a tabletop battle, if you really want to dive deep into world-building, Warhammer’s vast collection of short stories and novels is where it's at.



With over 200 books published by Game Workshop’s Black Library so far, there’s quite a lot to get through and your bill can rack up quickly if you’re adding all the fan-favorites to your basket. If you want a headstart on building your Warhammer book collection on the cheap, this $18 Warhammer book bundle from Humble is exactly what you need.



Featuring $277worth of short stories and novels from celebrated Black Library authors like Dan Abnett, Aaron Dembski-Bowden, and Chris Wraight, this bundle is the perfect combo of stylish prose, brutal battles, rich lore, and great value. The only bad news is you only have until June 27 to take advantage of it.

Stories from the Worlds of Warhammer bundle | $277 $18 at Humble

Save $259 - At $18 for 27 books, you’re looking at around 67 cents each. This is an unbelievable discount and well worth picking up, especially given it includes some real bangers.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a broad range of Warhammer books at a great price

✅ You’re looking for your next favorite series Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re focused on making your way through a particular series of novels

❌ Codexes are already too much reading for you to handle

Should you buy the Stories from the Worlds of Warhammer bundle?

(Image credit: Warhammer)

If you have your eye on this book bundle, you’re probably wondering exactly what you’ll be adding to your digital bookshelf. Well, the good news is that both 40K and Age of Sigmar fans will find their interests very well represented across the offering. Whether you’re interested in exploring Horus Heresy-era lore or following the adventures of Warhammer Fantasy fish-out-of-water Gotrek Gurnisson, there’s plenty to love here.

If you’re familiar with Humble’s bundle system, you’ll know that there are three tiered bundles to choose from, each more jam-packed with goodies than the last. So, even if you’re not willing to drop the full $18, you can instead opt for the mini 8-item bundle for $1 .

Here’s what each tier contains:



Pay $1 or more:

40k

Avenging Son (Book 1 in the Dawn of Fire series) by Guy Haley

Ice Guard by Steve Lyons

The Talon of Horus (Book 1 in the Black Legion series) by Aaron Dembski-Bowden

I am Slaughter (Book 1 in The Beast Arises series) by Dan Abnett

AoS

Plague Garden (Book 1 in the Hallowed Knights series) by Josh Reynolds

Nagash: The Undying King by Josh Reynolds

Hallowed Ground by Richard Strachan

The Silver Shard by Nick Horth



Pay $10 or more:

40k

Dark Apostles (Book 1 in the World Bearers series) by Anthony Reynolds

Space Wolf by William King

Titanicus by Dan Abnett

Lucius: The Faultless Blade by Ian St. Martin

AoS

Gloomspite by Andy Clark

Dominion by Darius Hinks

Scourge of Fate by Robbie MacNiven

Realm-Lords by Dale Lucas

Pay $18 or more:

40k

Lupercall’s War (Horus Heresy)

Cthonia’s Reckoning (Horus Heresy)

Sons of the Emperor (Horus Heresy Primarch series)

Fire Caste by Peter Fehervari

The Lord of Silence by Chris Wraight

Valedor by Guy Haley

Angels of Darkness by Gav Thorpe

AoS

Ghoulslayer (Book 1 in the Gotrek Gurnisson series) by Darius Hinks

Hamilcar: Champion of the Gods by David Guymer

The Hollow King by John French

Cursed City by C L Werner

Gloomspite by Andy Clark

Dominion by Darius Hinks

Scourge of Fate by Robbie MacNiven

Realm-Lords by Dale Lucas

Plague Garden (Book 1 in the Hallowed Knights series) by Josh Reynolds

Nagash: The Undying King by Josh Reynolds

Hallowed Ground by Richard Strachan

The Silver Shard by Nick Horth

Alongside picking up a heap of awesome Warhammer fiction, you can also tack on a donation to your order in order to support Humble, the Black Library, and the bundle’s charity partner. This time around, your donations will aid EveryLibrary, a non-profit organization working to improve library resources and benefit communities around the US.

