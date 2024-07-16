This epic strategy board game scares me a little, but I might try it thanks to a Prime Day discount

Twilight Imperium is pretty legendary so far as board games go. Few are as ambitious, and it's the kind of experience you don't soon forget. That's why it getting such a massive price cut for Prime Day is such a big deal. (Literally.)

You can pick up the sprawling sci-fi epic for $98.99 at Amazon instead of $134.99 right now. That's the cheapest it's been in over a year, and because Twilight Imperium is one of those board games that doesn't often get a discount (it usually sits north of $130, come rain or shine), this Prime Day saving should be on your radar.

Particularly because the 'was' price doesn't seem wholly accurate. While this is a big enough reduction as is, I should also note that the actual MSRP seems to be $164.99. In other words, the discount is even bigger than Amazon is making out.

Should you buy Twilight Imperium?

If you're a fan of in-depth strategies that you can really get your teeth into, Twilight Imperium is comfortably one of the best board games. You play as one of many space-faring civilizations in their effort to conquer the galaxy, battling each other in a bid for dominance after the previous rulers decided this was all too much work and abdicated. And these options aren't just cosmetic; they genuinely influence everything from play-style to combat effectiveness and beyond. The Universities of Jol-Nar are prodigies when it comes to technology, for example, but they are terrible when it comes down to a battle.

Yes, the resulting politics and fighting lead to a bulky run-time (you'll need to set aside hours to finish this thing), but the experience you'll have can't be compared to anything else. You'll end up passionately debating your rivals and trying to convince them to do what you want, and it's amazing how invested you'll become in your surprisingly fleshed-out faction.

To cut a long story short, this may just be the ultimate sci-fi board game... and I honestly don't see it dropping in price this much again until Black Friday at the earliest - and perhaps not even then.

