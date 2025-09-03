I hope you're ready for more Mega Evolution cards in Pokemon TCG, because this new expansion goes all in on the idea

Phantasmal Flames is the next Pokemon TCG expansion, and it's bringing more Mega Evolution cards to the party - such as Mega Charizard X.

Due to launch this November 14, 2025, Phantasmal Flames will focus on Fire and Darkness-type Pokemon (the perfect mix, if you ask this spooky season-loving writer). That means we can expect the likes of Mega Gengar to be available here. In addition, new ex Pokemon cards are going to make their first appearance in this expansion as well. Start noting down your guesses as to who they'll be now.

When are pre-orders going live? (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) It's unclear when we'll be able to start pre-ordering the set, but it's almost certainly going to be soon. Grabbing cards on the official Pokemon Center store is unlikely because they're sure to sell out right away (as per usual), so keep an eye on Miniature Market in the US or Wayland Games in the UK. They tend to get stock in early. It won't last long, so move fast.

In terms of noteworthy features, Phantasmal Flames is going all in on Mega Evolutions (a temporary, more powerful form that can be triggered in battle under the right circumstances). To be precise, it's set to feature six Mega Evolution Pokemon ex and four Pokemon ex alongside 17 ultra rare Mega Evolution Pokemon ex, Trainer, and Energy cards. 13 illustration rare Pokemon are here for the ride too, not to mention five special illustration rare Supporter and Mega Evolution Pokemon ex cards.

This set will also continue the previous trend of ultra rare cards "which may feature a silhouette of the regular version of that Pokemon in the background" on Mega Evolution Pokemon ex artwork. Expect these to be the expansion's hot-ticket items.

As per usual, you'll be able to get Phantasmal Flames in a few different forms; as individual boosters, an Elite Trainer Box with a rather fetching Mega Evolution Charizard ex design, and "various collections." I'd assume that means the usual array of Booster Bundles and display boxes.

Want to go hands-on with Phantasmal Flames early? Fans will apparently be able to try it at prerelease tournaments at certain retailers (which you can find here) from November 1.

