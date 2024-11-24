Pokemon archivist spends hundreds of hours learning how to develop a website to create the ultimate TCG database, which currently includes over 23,000 cards from over 500 artists

One dedicated Pokemon archivist has created the ultimate place to browse through the creature-collecting series' Japanese Trading Card Game artwork, with a website they wanted "so badly" that they spent "hundreds of hours learning development" to make it happen themselves.

The website is called The Art of Pokemon , and it's been created by Twitter user @pkm_jp. It's clearly been a massive undertaking, but they're obviously very devoted to their passion project, as even though they've already preserved thousands of pieces of artwork, the archivist says their work isn't done yet.

"Years ago I wanted a place to scroll through all Japanese Pokemon cards, see a card's artist and learn what other artwork they've made. I wanted it so badly that I've spent hundreds of hours learning development making it happen slowly on weeknights and weekends," the archivist says on Twitter.

During this process, they've rebuilt the site "many times over," but now, it houses the artwork for over 23,000 cards, as well as over 2,000 other illustrations (including pieces like promotional art and wallpapers), compiling the work of over 500 artists. You can browse by Pokemon TCG expansions, which are handily organized into various eras so you can flip straight back to Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, or keep up with the more recent Scarlet and Violet releases.

After rebuilding the site many times over, I'm happy to say that https://t.co/8uy53tVDKs is a place where you browse through:+23,000 Cards+2,000 Products+2,000 Artworks+500 Illustrators+1,000 PokémonAnd so much more!November 16, 2024

Alternatively, you can browse by Pokemon or character if you really want to see all the artwork possible for Slowpoke, for example (and why wouldn't you?), or you can admire the work of specific artists by looking through collections of their pieces. The effort gone into compiling information about the artists might be my favorite thing about the project – where possible, PKMJP has included biographies for the illustrators, as well as links to their social media pages. It's a genuinely really lovely way to show some extra recognition and support for the people behind the art.

Even after all that, though, PKMJP says "I still have tons of items to scan, edit, upload, and annotate," and adds: "Lots of improvements to speed things up, lots of artwork still to be added and labeled, more cards to be added, better ways to browse images… Features like custom lists, voting, and a proper blog are all on my wishlist for the future!"

It's obvious how much effort has been put into this, and it's an absolute delight to browse through the pages looking for old favorite artworks and discovering new ones. Alongside the recent launch of Pokemon TCG Pocket , it feels like a better time than ever to show some appreciation for the artists behind the long-running trading card game.

