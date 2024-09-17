MTG Duskmourn Commander decklists – full card list with Archenemy scheme cards

If you're unsure about which precon to add to your collection next, taking a good old deep dive into the MTG Duskmourn Commander decklists will get you one step closer. With all four decks featuring compelling Commanders and mechanics that can suit a variety of playstyles, you should find one that's perfect for you.

However, the joy of any of the best card games isn't just in playing decks but in customizing them too. Getting a crystal clear picture of what exactly is included in each precon will also give you a perfect opportunity to plan any upgrades to the MTG Duskmourn Commander decklists in advance.

The list below details everything included in the 100-card MTG Duskmourn Commander decks as well as the token and scheme cards that accompany them. While tokens are standard fare for precons, the scheme cards are specifically for use in the Archenemy game mode that's returning with this set. Start planning your journey through the haunted halls of Duskmourn and check out the decklists below.

Jump Scare decklist

Jump Scare requires a little extra brain power to pilot thanks to all the face down cards you have to keep track of but in return for your effort, you can leverage the element of surprise against your opponents. The deck's face Commander, Zimone, Mystery Unraveler allows you to manifest dread on your first land drop of your turn and flip a face down permanent on your second.



Ashaya, Soul of the Wild can help you secure that second landfall trigger as it makes nontoken creatures into Forest lands in addition to their other types. However, if by some terrible luck you do struggle to flip your manifested creatures, you can rely on a backup plan of Experimental Lab / Staff Room or simply pay the card's mana cost at any time.

Creatures

Zimone, Mystery Unraveler

Kianne, Corrupted Memory

Glitch Interpreter

Curator Beastie

Shriekwood Devourer

Giggling Skitterspike

Citanul Hierophants

Body of Knowledge

Kefnet the Mindful

Kheru Spellsnatcher

Skaab Ruinator

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

Augur of Autumn

Deathmist Raptor

Hydra Omnivore

Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar

Scute Swarm

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

Temur War Shaman

Thunderfoot Baloth

Whisperwood Elemental

Worldspine Wurm

Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait

Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle

Rashmi, Eternities Crafter

Overgrown Zealot

Beanstalk Giant

Greater Tanuki

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Yavimaya Elder

Yedora, Grave Gardener

Tatyova, Benthic Druid

Trygon Predator

Enchantments

They Came from the Pipes

Experimental Lab // Staff Room

Primordial Mist

Sandwurm Convergence

Trail of Mystery

Growing Dread

Retreat to Coralhelm

Wilderness Reclamation

Instants

Zimone's Hypothesis

Cackling Counterpart

Dig Through Time

Biomass Mutation

Beast Within

Growth Spiral

Counterspell

Reality Shift

Eureka Moment

Sorceries

Disorienting Choice

Aether Gale

Ezuri's Predation

Overwhelming Stampede

Oversimplify

Cultivate

Explosive Vegetation

Rampant Growth

Artifacts

Scroll of Fate

Arcane Signet

Sol Ring

Simic Signet

Lands

Castle Vantress

Drownyard Temple

Flooded Grove

Hinterland Harbor

Mosswort Bridge

Overflowing Basin

Temple of Mystery

Vineglimmer Snarl

Yavimaya Coast

Terramorphic Expanse

Command Tower

Ash Barrens

Evolving Wilds

Myriad Landscape

Quandrix Campus

Reliquary Tower

Simic Growth Chamber

Tangled Islet

Temple of the False God

Thornwood Falls

9 Island

9 Forest

Tokens

Insect // Manifest token

2 Wurm // Fractal tokens

2 Phyrexian Beast // Manifest tokens

Wurm (with trample) // Manifest token

2 Wurm (with trample) // Insect tokens

Fractal // Scarecrow token

Beast (3/3) // Scarecrow token

Scheme cards

My Laughter Echoes

Power Without Equal

I Am Untouchable

Mine Is the Only Truth

Your Own Face Mocks You

Kneel Before My Legions

You Are Unworthy of Mercy

Chaos Is My Plaything

Your Plans Mean Nothing

You Will Know True Suffering

Death Toll decklist

Death Toll is a reanimator deck that centers around the cycle of stuffing your graveyard with cards and either using them to trigger Delirium effects or resurrecting them as an undead army.

To help populate your graveyard (preferably with four or more card types), the deck has a number of strong mill cards like Nyx Weaver, Stitcher's Supplier, Cemetery Tampering, and of course, the deck's face Commander itself. In fact, Winter, Cynical Opportunist encapsulates all three stages of this deck's game plan by allowing you to mill when he attacks and reanimate permanents provided you reach the quota for a Delirium trigger.

Creatures

Winter, Cynical Opportunist

Rendmaw, Creaking Nest

Demolisher Spawn

Ursine Monstrosity

Moldgraf Monstrosity

Noxious Gearhulk

Deathcap Cultivator

Giant Adephage

Hornet Queen

Ishkanah, Grafwidow

Scavenging Ooze

Titania, Nature's Force

Grim Flayer

Old Stickfingers

Solemn Simulacrum

Dryad Arbor

Vile Mutilator

Suspicious Bookcase

Carrion Grub

Stitcher's Supplier

Gnarlwood Dryad

Moldgraf Millipede

Obsessive Skinner

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Skola Grovedancer

Nyx Weaver

Burnished Hart

Haywire Mite

Sorceries

Deluge of Doom

Formless Genesis

Convert to Slime

Culling Ritual

Reanimate

Night's Whisper

Harmonize

Mulch

Rampant Growth

Enchantments

Demonic Covenant

Into the Pit

Polluted Cistern // Dim Oubliette

Cemetery Tampering

Whip of Erebos

Deadbridge Chant

Deathreap Ritual

Crawling Sensation

Binding the Old Gods

Instants

Arachnogenesis

Inscription of Abundance

Grapple with the Past

Putrefy

Harrow

Grisly Salvage

Artifacts

Whip of Erebos

Arcane Signet

Sol Ring

Commander's Sphere

Golgari Signet

Mind Stone

Talisman of Resilience

Whispersilk Cloak

Darkmoss Bridge

Tree of Tales

Vault of Whispers

Lands

Exotic Orchard

Grim Backwoods

Llanowar Wastes

Necroblossom Snarl

Temple of Malady

Twilight Mire

Viridescent Bog

Woodland Cemetery

Terramorphic Expanse

Command Tower

Ash Barrens

Barren Moor

Bojuka Bog

Darkmoss Bridge

Evolving Wilds

Golgari Rot Farm

Jungle Hollow

Reliquary Tower

Tainted Wood

Temple of the False God

Tranquil Thicket

Tree of Tales

Vault of Whispers

7 Swamp

7 Forest

Tokens

Insect (Death Toll) // Shapeshifter token

Insect (Death Toll) // Ooze token

Insect (Hornet Queen) // Spider (1/2) token

Treefolk // Spider (1/2) token

Insect (black-green) // Shapeshifter token

Ooze (2/2) // Insect (Hornet Queen) token

2 Elemental // Bird tokens

2 Demon (5/5) // Bird tokens

Scheme cards

Choose Your Champion

Plots That Span Centuries

My Tendrils Run Deep

Dark Wings Bring Your Downfall

I Am Never Alone

Rot Like the Scum You Are

You Live Only Because I Will It

My Will Is Irresistible

My Wings Enfold All

Your Mistake Is My Triumph

Endless Punishment decklist

With the big bad of Duskmourn's story serving as its face Commander, it's no surprise that Endless Punishment is a deck that is pretty sadistic. The M.O. of this deck is group slug: that's to say it aims to bring as much pain to as many opponents as possible.



You'll be able to indiscriminately dish out damage thanks to inclusions like Persistent Constrictor and Harsh Mentor. Meanwhile, you'll be able to continually undermine your opponent's efforts to recover and build a board state with cards like Mogis, God of Slaughter and The Lord of Pain.

Creatures

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls

The Lord of Pain

Persistent Constrictor

Barbflare Gremlin

Gleeful Arsonist

Star Athlete

Mogis, God of Slaughter

Braids, Arisen Nightmare

Fate Unraveler

Kederekt Parasite

Massacre Girl

Massacre Wurm

Nightshade Harvester

Brash Taunter

Combustible Gearhulk

Harsh Mentor

Rampaging Ferocidon

Tectonic Giant

Florian, Voldaren Scion

Kaervek the Merciless

Rakdos, Lord of Riots

Stormfist Crusader

Vial Smasher the Fierce

Solemn Simulacrum

Fear of Burning Alive

Blood Seeker

Blood Artist

Falkenrath Noble

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

Morbid Opportunist

Syr Konrad, the Grim

Kardur, Doomscourge

Mayhem Devil

Sorceries

Sadistic Shell Game

Decree of Pain

Blasphemous Act

Grab the Prize

Feed the Swarm

Sign in Blood

Light Up the Stage

Instants

Suspended Sentence

Bedevil

Chaos Warp

Blood Pact

Infernal Grasp

Rakdos Charm

Enchantments

Spiked Corridor // Torture Pit

Enchanter's Bane

Spiteful Visions

Theater of Horrors

Bastion of Remembrance

Artifacts

Séance Board

Mask of Griselbrand

Basilisk Collar

Arcane Signet

Lightning Greaves

Sol Ring

Fellwar Stone

Mind Stone

Rakdos Signet

Talisman of Indulgence

Thought Vessel

Lands

Blackcleave Cliffs

Canyon Slough

Dragonskull Summit

Exotic Orchard

Foreboding Ruins

Graven Cairns

Shadowblood Ridge

Shivan Gorge

Smoldering Marsh

Spinerock Knoll

Sulfurous Springs

Temple of Malice

Witch's Clinic

Terramorphic Expanse

Command Tower

Ash Barrens

Bloodfell Caves

Evolving Wilds

Geothermal Bog

Leechridden Swamp

Tainted Peak

Temple of the False God

8 Swamp

8 Mountain

Tokens

Human Soldier // Scarecrow token

9 Devil // Scarecrow tokens

Scheme cards

When Will You Learn?

My Crushing Masterstroke

Fear My Authority

Reality Is Mine to Control

Running Is Useless

You Exist Only to Amuse

I Call for Slaughter

I Will Savor Your Agony

Your Nightmares Are Delicious

No Secret Is Hidden from Me

Miracle Worker decklist

Miracle Worker deals heavily in enchantment spells. That includes strategies like reducing their cost with the deck's face Commander or Starfield Mystic and using The Master of Keys or Auramancer to return them from your graveyard.



The result is a continual engine for casting (and recasting) the 15 formidable enchantments in the deck to produce effects ranging from spell copying to Treasure generation and more.

Creatures

Aminatou, Veil Piercer

The Master of Keys

Soaring Lightbringer

Fear of Sleep Paralysis

Ancient Cellarspawn

Metamorphosis Fanatic

Phenomenon Investigators

Mesa Enchantress

Ondu Spiritdancer

Starfield Mystic

Verge Rangers

Dream Eater

Prognostic Sphinx

Arvinox, the Mind Flail

Demon of Fate's Design

Doomwake Giant

Nightmare Shepherd

Athreos, Shroud-Veiled

Solemn Simulacrum

Auramancer

Moon-Blessed Cleric

Archetype of Imagination

Burnished Hart

Sorceries

Redress Fate

Terminus

Aminatou's Augury

Entreat the Angels

Time Wipe

Ponder

Portent

Diabolic Vision

Read the Bones

Enchantments

Secret Arcade // Dusty Parlor

Cramped Vents // Access Maze

Monologue Tax

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Timely Ward

Extravagant Replication

Mirrormade

One with the Multiverse

Shark Typhoon

Life Insurance

Spirit-Sister's Call

Bottomless Pool // Locker Room

Cast Out

Sphere of Safety

The Eldest Reborn

Instants

Utter End

Inkshield

Swords to Plowshares

Telling Time

Return to Dust

Arcane Denial

Brainstorm

Otherworldly Gaze

Thirst for Meaning

Lands

Adarkar Wastes

Caves of Koilos

Hall of Heliod's Generosity

Temple of Deceit

Temple of Enlightenment

Temple of Silence

Underground River

Terramorphic Expanse

Command Tower

Arcane Sanctum

Ash Barrens

Azorius Chancery

Bojuka Bog

Dimir Aqueduct

Evolving Wilds

Halimar Depths

Obscura Storefront

Orzhov Basilica

Tainted Field

Tainted Isle

Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle

Thriving Moor

5 Plains

4 Island

5 Swamp

Artifacts

Arcane Signet

Sol Ring

Azorius Signet

Brainstone

Commander's Sphere

Mind Stone

Orzhov Signet

Tokens

2 Angel // Treasure token

Angel // Glimmer token

Horror // Glimmer token

2 Shark // Copy tokens

Horror // Copy token

2 Inkling // Scarecrow tokens

Glimmer // Scarecrow token

Scheme cards

Choose Your Demise

Behold the Power of Destruction

You Cannot Hide from Me

My Champion Stands Supreme

Only I Know What Awaits

My Followers Ascend

Time Bends to My Will

I Am Duskmourn

My Wealth Will Bury You

A Premonition of Your Demise

