MTG Duskmourn Commander decklists – full card list with Archenemy scheme cards
Check out the complete Jump Scare, Death Toll, Endless Punishment, and Miracle Worker decklists
If you're unsure about which precon to add to your collection next, taking a good old deep dive into the MTG Duskmourn Commander decklists will get you one step closer. With all four decks featuring compelling Commanders and mechanics that can suit a variety of playstyles, you should find one that's perfect for you.
However, the joy of any of the best card games isn't just in playing decks but in customizing them too. Getting a crystal clear picture of what exactly is included in each precon will also give you a perfect opportunity to plan any upgrades to the MTG Duskmourn Commander decklists in advance.
The list below details everything included in the 100-card MTG Duskmourn Commander decks as well as the token and scheme cards that accompany them. While tokens are standard fare for precons, the scheme cards are specifically for use in the Archenemy game mode that's returning with this set. Start planning your journey through the haunted halls of Duskmourn and check out the decklists below.
Jump Scare decklist
Jump Scare requires a little extra brain power to pilot thanks to all the face down cards you have to keep track of but in return for your effort, you can leverage the element of surprise against your opponents. The deck's face Commander, Zimone, Mystery Unraveler allows you to manifest dread on your first land drop of your turn and flip a face down permanent on your second.
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild can help you secure that second landfall trigger as it makes nontoken creatures into Forest lands in addition to their other types. However, if by some terrible luck you do struggle to flip your manifested creatures, you can rely on a backup plan of Experimental Lab / Staff Room or simply pay the card's mana cost at any time.
Creatures
Zimone, Mystery Unraveler
Kianne, Corrupted Memory
Glitch Interpreter
Curator Beastie
Shriekwood Devourer
Giggling Skitterspike
Citanul Hierophants
Body of Knowledge
Kefnet the Mindful
Kheru Spellsnatcher
Skaab Ruinator
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild
Augur of Autumn
Deathmist Raptor
Hydra Omnivore
Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar
Scute Swarm
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
Temur War Shaman
Thunderfoot Baloth
Whisperwood Elemental
Worldspine Wurm
Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait
Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle
Rashmi, Eternities Crafter
Overgrown Zealot
Beanstalk Giant
Greater Tanuki
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Yavimaya Elder
Yedora, Grave Gardener
Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Trygon Predator
Enchantments
They Came from the Pipes
Experimental Lab // Staff Room
Primordial Mist
Sandwurm Convergence
Trail of Mystery
Growing Dread
Retreat to Coralhelm
Wilderness Reclamation
Instants
Zimone's Hypothesis
Cackling Counterpart
Dig Through Time
Biomass Mutation
Beast Within
Growth Spiral
Counterspell
Reality Shift
Eureka Moment
Sorceries
Disorienting Choice
Aether Gale
Ezuri's Predation
Overwhelming Stampede
Oversimplify
Cultivate
Explosive Vegetation
Rampant Growth
Artifacts
Scroll of Fate
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Simic Signet
Lands
Castle Vantress
Drownyard Temple
Flooded Grove
Hinterland Harbor
Mosswort Bridge
Overflowing Basin
Temple of Mystery
Vineglimmer Snarl
Yavimaya Coast
Terramorphic Expanse
Command Tower
Ash Barrens
Evolving Wilds
Myriad Landscape
Quandrix Campus
Reliquary Tower
Simic Growth Chamber
Tangled Islet
Temple of the False God
Thornwood Falls
9 Island
9 Forest
Tokens
Insect // Manifest token
2 Wurm // Fractal tokens
2 Phyrexian Beast // Manifest tokens
Wurm (with trample) // Manifest token
2 Wurm (with trample) // Insect tokens
Fractal // Scarecrow token
Beast (3/3) // Scarecrow token
Scheme cards
My Laughter Echoes
Power Without Equal
I Am Untouchable
Mine Is the Only Truth
Your Own Face Mocks You
Kneel Before My Legions
You Are Unworthy of Mercy
Chaos Is My Plaything
Your Plans Mean Nothing
You Will Know True Suffering
Death Toll decklist
Death Toll is a reanimator deck that centers around the cycle of stuffing your graveyard with cards and either using them to trigger Delirium effects or resurrecting them as an undead army.
To help populate your graveyard (preferably with four or more card types), the deck has a number of strong mill cards like Nyx Weaver, Stitcher's Supplier, Cemetery Tampering, and of course, the deck's face Commander itself. In fact, Winter, Cynical Opportunist encapsulates all three stages of this deck's game plan by allowing you to mill when he attacks and reanimate permanents provided you reach the quota for a Delirium trigger.
Creatures
Winter, Cynical Opportunist
Rendmaw, Creaking Nest
Demolisher Spawn
Ursine Monstrosity
Moldgraf Monstrosity
Noxious Gearhulk
Deathcap Cultivator
Giant Adephage
Hornet Queen
Ishkanah, Grafwidow
Scavenging Ooze
Titania, Nature's Force
Grim Flayer
Old Stickfingers
Solemn Simulacrum
Dryad Arbor
Vile Mutilator
Suspicious Bookcase
Carrion Grub
Stitcher's Supplier
Gnarlwood Dryad
Moldgraf Millipede
Obsessive Skinner
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Skola Grovedancer
Nyx Weaver
Burnished Hart
Haywire Mite
Sorceries
Deluge of Doom
Formless Genesis
Convert to Slime
Culling Ritual
Reanimate
Night's Whisper
Harmonize
Mulch
Rampant Growth
Enchantments
Demonic Covenant
Into the Pit
Polluted Cistern // Dim Oubliette
Cemetery Tampering
Whip of Erebos
Deadbridge Chant
Deathreap Ritual
Crawling Sensation
Binding the Old Gods
Instants
Arachnogenesis
Inscription of Abundance
Grapple with the Past
Putrefy
Harrow
Grisly Salvage
Artifacts
Whip of Erebos
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Commander's Sphere
Golgari Signet
Mind Stone
Talisman of Resilience
Whispersilk Cloak
Darkmoss Bridge
Tree of Tales
Vault of Whispers
Lands
Exotic Orchard
Grim Backwoods
Llanowar Wastes
Necroblossom Snarl
Temple of Malady
Twilight Mire
Viridescent Bog
Woodland Cemetery
Terramorphic Expanse
Command Tower
Ash Barrens
Barren Moor
Bojuka Bog
Darkmoss Bridge
Evolving Wilds
Golgari Rot Farm
Jungle Hollow
Reliquary Tower
Tainted Wood
Temple of the False God
Tranquil Thicket
Tree of Tales
Vault of Whispers
7 Swamp
7 Forest
Tokens
Insect (Death Toll) // Shapeshifter token
Insect (Death Toll) // Ooze token
Insect (Hornet Queen) // Spider (1/2) token
Treefolk // Spider (1/2) token
Insect (black-green) // Shapeshifter token
Ooze (2/2) // Insect (Hornet Queen) token
2 Elemental // Bird tokens
2 Demon (5/5) // Bird tokens
Scheme cards
Choose Your Champion
Plots That Span Centuries
My Tendrils Run Deep
Dark Wings Bring Your Downfall
I Am Never Alone
Rot Like the Scum You Are
You Live Only Because I Will It
My Will Is Irresistible
My Wings Enfold All
Your Mistake Is My Triumph
Endless Punishment decklist
With the big bad of Duskmourn's story serving as its face Commander, it's no surprise that Endless Punishment is a deck that is pretty sadistic. The M.O. of this deck is group slug: that's to say it aims to bring as much pain to as many opponents as possible.
You'll be able to indiscriminately dish out damage thanks to inclusions like Persistent Constrictor and Harsh Mentor. Meanwhile, you'll be able to continually undermine your opponent's efforts to recover and build a board state with cards like Mogis, God of Slaughter and The Lord of Pain.
Creatures
Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls
The Lord of Pain
Persistent Constrictor
Barbflare Gremlin
Gleeful Arsonist
Star Athlete
Mogis, God of Slaughter
Braids, Arisen Nightmare
Fate Unraveler
Kederekt Parasite
Massacre Girl
Massacre Wurm
Nightshade Harvester
Brash Taunter
Combustible Gearhulk
Harsh Mentor
Rampaging Ferocidon
Tectonic Giant
Florian, Voldaren Scion
Kaervek the Merciless
Rakdos, Lord of Riots
Stormfist Crusader
Vial Smasher the Fierce
Solemn Simulacrum
Fear of Burning Alive
Blood Seeker
Blood Artist
Falkenrath Noble
Gray Merchant of Asphodel
Morbid Opportunist
Syr Konrad, the Grim
Kardur, Doomscourge
Mayhem Devil
Sorceries
Sadistic Shell Game
Decree of Pain
Blasphemous Act
Grab the Prize
Feed the Swarm
Sign in Blood
Light Up the Stage
Instants
Suspended Sentence
Bedevil
Chaos Warp
Blood Pact
Infernal Grasp
Rakdos Charm
Enchantments
Spiked Corridor // Torture Pit
Enchanter's Bane
Spiteful Visions
Theater of Horrors
Bastion of Remembrance
Artifacts
Séance Board
Mask of Griselbrand
Basilisk Collar
Arcane Signet
Lightning Greaves
Sol Ring
Fellwar Stone
Mind Stone
Rakdos Signet
Talisman of Indulgence
Thought Vessel
Lands
Blackcleave Cliffs
Canyon Slough
Dragonskull Summit
Exotic Orchard
Foreboding Ruins
Graven Cairns
Shadowblood Ridge
Shivan Gorge
Smoldering Marsh
Spinerock Knoll
Sulfurous Springs
Temple of Malice
Witch's Clinic
Terramorphic Expanse
Command Tower
Ash Barrens
Bloodfell Caves
Evolving Wilds
Geothermal Bog
Leechridden Swamp
Tainted Peak
Temple of the False God
8 Swamp
8 Mountain
Tokens
Human Soldier // Scarecrow token
9 Devil // Scarecrow tokens
Scheme cards
When Will You Learn?
My Crushing Masterstroke
Fear My Authority
Reality Is Mine to Control
Running Is Useless
You Exist Only to Amuse
I Call for Slaughter
I Will Savor Your Agony
Your Nightmares Are Delicious
No Secret Is Hidden from Me
Miracle Worker decklist
Miracle Worker deals heavily in enchantment spells. That includes strategies like reducing their cost with the deck's face Commander or Starfield Mystic and using The Master of Keys or Auramancer to return them from your graveyard.
The result is a continual engine for casting (and recasting) the 15 formidable enchantments in the deck to produce effects ranging from spell copying to Treasure generation and more.
Creatures
Aminatou, Veil Piercer
The Master of Keys
Soaring Lightbringer
Fear of Sleep Paralysis
Ancient Cellarspawn
Metamorphosis Fanatic
Phenomenon Investigators
Mesa Enchantress
Ondu Spiritdancer
Starfield Mystic
Verge Rangers
Dream Eater
Prognostic Sphinx
Arvinox, the Mind Flail
Demon of Fate's Design
Doomwake Giant
Nightmare Shepherd
Athreos, Shroud-Veiled
Solemn Simulacrum
Auramancer
Moon-Blessed Cleric
Archetype of Imagination
Burnished Hart
Sorceries
Redress Fate
Terminus
Aminatou's Augury
Entreat the Angels
Time Wipe
Ponder
Portent
Diabolic Vision
Read the Bones
Enchantments
Secret Arcade // Dusty Parlor
Cramped Vents // Access Maze
Monologue Tax
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Timely Ward
Extravagant Replication
Mirrormade
One with the Multiverse
Shark Typhoon
Life Insurance
Spirit-Sister's Call
Bottomless Pool // Locker Room
Cast Out
Sphere of Safety
The Eldest Reborn
Instants
Utter End
Inkshield
Swords to Plowshares
Telling Time
Return to Dust
Arcane Denial
Brainstorm
Otherworldly Gaze
Thirst for Meaning
Lands
Adarkar Wastes
Caves of Koilos
Hall of Heliod's Generosity
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Silence
Underground River
Terramorphic Expanse
Command Tower
Arcane Sanctum
Ash Barrens
Azorius Chancery
Bojuka Bog
Dimir Aqueduct
Evolving Wilds
Halimar Depths
Obscura Storefront
Orzhov Basilica
Tainted Field
Tainted Isle
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Thriving Moor
5 Plains
4 Island
5 Swamp
Artifacts
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Azorius Signet
Brainstone
Commander's Sphere
Mind Stone
Orzhov Signet
Tokens
2 Angel // Treasure token
Angel // Glimmer token
Horror // Glimmer token
2 Shark // Copy tokens
Horror // Copy token
2 Inkling // Scarecrow tokens
Glimmer // Scarecrow token
Scheme cards
Choose Your Demise
Behold the Power of Destruction
You Cannot Hide from Me
My Champion Stands Supreme
Only I Know What Awaits
My Followers Ascend
Time Bends to My Will
I Am Duskmourn
My Wealth Will Bury You
A Premonition of Your Demise
If you're looking for the next great addition to your board game nights, check out the best board games or our favorite board games for adults.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.