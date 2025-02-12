Modiphius sets date for delayed Fallout New Vegas TRPG sourcebook, alongside a solo adventure that lets you play as a super mutant, ghoul, or robot

Modiphius is at it again after delays to the upcoming New Vegas edition of Fallout: The Roleplaying Game. We now have a new approximate release date for the New Vegas tabletop RPG sourcebook, Royal Flush, originally planned for a 2023 release. The news comes along with a solo tabletop roleplaying game announcement, which will be in a similar format to Star Trek Adventure's Captain's Log.

Whether we're looking at best tabletop RPG material, time will tell. For now we know Royal Flush is set in a new region of the Mojave Wasteland, and will see players solving the mystery of a body found in a ditch in New Reno (I wonder who that might be?) while quelling tensions around a "sudden boom in military grade firearms" that could see the entire Mojave going up in smoke.

All this is built upon one of Bethesda's most well-loved additions to the Fallout series: New Vegas, the dusty open-world RPG that inspired the likes of Atomfall and countless other games. I don't think I've got a single friend who doesn't consider this their favorite game in the series.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The upcoming solo RPG – Lone Wanderer – will be more akin to Fallout 3 and 4 by the sounds of it. That means taking on the role of a vault-dweller emerging into the wastes.

You'll be able to play not only as a well-preserved survivor but also as a ghoul, super mutant, or robot, if that's what takes your fancy. I can't wait to base my solo character around Victor from New Vegas and somehow try to make his story make sense as I generate narrative with Modiphius' 2d20 system.

Royal Flush is expected to release late this year, while the solo game will hit us closer to 2026. You can also expect Modiphius to come out with new sourcebooks to outline new areas of the Fallout history and geography, too.

New Fallout lore? Yes please. This is set to include New California, new parts of the Mojave, Capital Wasteland and the Commonwealth, as well as the Appalachian Wasteland.

