Mark my words, Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution is going to change the face of the game

The Pokemon Trading Card Game enters a new era thanks to Pokemon TCG Mega Evolutions, with a brand-new card type and several new decks that could make an outsized impact in the metagame.

As the name would suggest, this new set brings back Mega Evolution to one of the best card games with a new card type that’s significantly more powerful than previous Mega Evolution cards. However, it also comes with some significant drawbacks. While Mega Evolutions won’t immediately overwhelm the Pokemon TCG metagame, it’s clear that these cards are the undisputed future of the card game. (If you can find them, anyway - for help, don't miss our guide on where to buy Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution.)

Mega Evolution has received a significant makeover in the Pokemon TCG. When first introduced, players could Mega Evolve one of their Pokemon EX cards, a powerful Basic Pokemon. However, if a player Mega Evolved one of their Pokemon, their turn ended automatically. Now, Mega Evolutions are represented by Mega Pokemon ex cards, which functionally replace some Pokemon ex cards in gameplay. Instead of evolving an Ivysaur into a Venusaur ex, players can now evolve Ivysaur into a Mega Venusaur ex, with no turn penalty. Instead, a player wins three prizes when they defeat a Mega Evolved Pokemon, providing some major risk for players that use these new cards.

(Image credit: Future/Christian Hoffer)

Like their video game counterparts, Mega Evolved Pokemon in the Pokemon TCG are bigger and stronger than other Pokemon. They have more HP than Pokemon ex and have attacks that regularly deal 200 or more damage in a single turn. It’s very clear that these cards are meant to be the new cornerstones of the card game. Still, these cards exist in a continuously evolving metagame, and even the strongest Mega Evolution card only works when supplemented by cards from earlier sets.

While it feels like the last year of the card game has been defined by the same popular decks getting upgraded and enhanced with new sets, at least one new Mega Evolution deck looks ready to shine in the upcoming months. Mega Venusaur ex can be coupled with several other cards in the set to become a potent wall deck. Mega Venusaur ex has a whopping 380 HP and heals every time it uses its Jungle Dump. Meganium allows Mega Venusaur ex to attack with just two Grass Energy attached, while Wally’s Compassion can heal Mega Venusaur ex whenever it takes damage. It also syncs up well with Teal Mask Ogerpon ex, an already-popular energy accelerator card. The only downside to the deck is that it uses two Stage 2 Pokemon to be potent, which can be time-consuming and difficult in a game that often relies on quick set-ups.

A Golden opportunity (Image credit: Future/Christian Hoffer) Outside of the metagame, the new Mega Evolution set introduces two new wrinkles to alternate rare cards. The smaller wrinkle is that more Trainer Cards now have alternate art treatments. While previous sets have featured Pokemon Trainers, now Item and Stadium cards have their own alt art treatments as well. The other new wrinkle is the new gold card treatments. These new cards have Mega Evolved from their predecessors, with new bespoke art and etching treatments. For the first time ever in the card game, Gold Rare cards now feel like the pinnacle of chase cards, although they’re significantly more rare than previous sets’ Gold Cards. Gold Rare cards allegedly have a pull rate of less than 1 in 1,200 packs, making them the rarest cards in recent Pokemon TCG memory.

The set’s two mascot Pokemon also look poised to shine in the game. Mega Lucario ex pairs well with the Lunatone and Solrock introduced in this set to draw up cards and spread out Fighting Energy to the bench. Meanwhile, Mega Gardevoir ex feels like a bulked-up version of the already dominant Gardevoir ex, with moves that push Psychic Energy cards to Benched Pokemon and a Mega Symphonia attack that deals 50 damage for every Psychic Energy attached to a player’s Pokemon. What’s more, Mega Gardevoir ex can be played with Gardevoir ex, which likely ensures the deck’s continued relevance for the next year.

Overall, Mega Evolution is a big step for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. While it doesn’t immediately invalidate everything that’s come before, it’s clear that the new set and its successors are going to make a major impact on the Pokemon TCG. These cards look great and they’re powerful too. Whether you’re a collector or a player, Mega Evolution is going to kick off a series of must-have sets, provided you can find the cards somewhere in stores.

