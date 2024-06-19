Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is currently $50 off, totally trampling on its previous lowest-ever price

There’s really no greater joy than seeing a hobby board game go on sale – and Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar has just decided to make us all very happy by dropping a whole $50 off its asking price.



Titles that hit the niche of hobby board games will usually set you back a little more than the standard fare you pick up in most toy stores. However, as a trade-off for you parting with your hard-earned cash, they tend to also be some of the best board games out there.



For example, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar (published by Funko and designed by Prospero Hall) has a MSRP of $120. That’s not exactly pocket change. Yet its price has suddenly plummeted and it’s currently available to purchase for just $69.80 on Amazon.



According to our price-tracking system, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar has never dropped this low before. As a matter of fact, it’s currently a whole $15 below its previous record. That is one dino-mite deal right there.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar | $120 $69.80 at Amazon

Save $50 - While we recently had a sweet spring sale bring Legacy of Isla Nublar close to $90, the discounts are properly heating up this summer. At $69.80, this is by far the lowest price we’ve seen. Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy co-op board games

✅ You want an experience that’ll span multiple sessions and have branching narratives Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re looking for a low commitment party board game Price check:

💲Funko | $120

💲Walmart | $99.99

Should you buy Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar?

(Image credit: Future)

It’s like a mix of Pandemic and Horrified … Legacy of Isla Nublar is one of my favorite co-op board games Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop & Merch Editor

If you love games like Planet Zoo but want the stakes dialed all the way up to eleven, you’ll have a hell of time with the chaos of managing your own dinosaur park. Together you and your fellow players will embody characters from across the Jurassic Park franchise, breed new species of dinosaurs, shape Isla Nublar into a tourist hot spot, and hopefully avoid too many visitors turning into dino dinner.



Prior to this, the designers at Prospero Hall hadn’t released a legacy board game but I’d say they knocked it out of the jurassic park first try. Not only does Legacy of Isla Nublar plot out a satisfying path of progression throughout its 12 legacy missions but it allows for plenty of opportunity for replay thereafter. No worries about one-and-done game pieces here – you can really get your money’s worth by keeping this bad boy in your collection and coming back to it over time.

Don’t be fooled by the ‘Funko’ branding either – there are none of those divisive, bobble-headed vinyl figures anywhere to be seen. Instead, you have dynamic, detailed dino miniatures and a pile of stylish 1950s comic book-inspired adventure booklets. The whole affair has a really cool retro feel that I really appreciate.



Thanks to its high-quality game components and snappy gameplay loop, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar even wound up being one of the GameRadar+ team’s favorite co-op board games of 2022. Even for $120, I’d definitely recommend Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar. So now that its price tag has had a T-rex-sized bite taken out of it, it’s a nigh perfect addition to any board game lover’s Amazon basket.

For more massive savings on your tabletop faves, make sure to check out our roundup of the best board game deals. As we draw nearer to Prime Day, you’ll want to keep an eye on the best Prime Day board game deals too.