I've always wanted this creepy board game, and this Prime Day deal is my chance

Mysterium is one of those board games I've wanted in my collection for years, but it's never had a big enough price cut to tempt me. Prime Day seems intent to change all that.

You can currently get the creepy team board game where one player has to help others solve their own murder for $29.99 at Amazon instead of almost $55, netting you a tasty $25 discount overall. From what I can tell after digging through price comparison data, it's not been cheaper in roughly a year. That makes now the best time to dive in - based on Mysterium's price history, it'll go back to around $35 and stay there for months once Prime Day is over.

Suffice to say, it's one of the better Prime Day board game deals I've stumbled across so far. And with spooky season just over the horizon, it's a way of prepping my annual Halloween board games night...

Mysterium | $54.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - While this isn't a record low price, it's still good enough to make me sit up and take note. Actually, it's the best saving we've seen in around a year; it's hovered between $35 and $44 for the last several months, so I imagine it'll return to that average once Prime Day is over.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a team game

✅ You like mysteries

✅ You enjoy spooky themes



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of 'thinky' games

❌ You're OK to wait for a better discount



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $34.99

💲 Best Buy | Out of stock



⭐ UK price: £38.99 £31.19 at Magic Madhouse

Should you buy Mysterium?

As you may be able to tell, I'm a big fan of Mysterium. It's often held up as one of the best board games for co-op, and it's certainly got a strong enough premise to back that claim up. You see, one of you is dead in this game - RIP. Now you've returned as a ghost and must guide other players to the culprit... all without speaking. Instead, you'll choose cards with trippy, symbolic artwork that you hope will point everyone else toward the right answer. Were you killed by a cut-throat chef? You may try and place a card featuring food or a kitchen, and hope your allies get the message.

What follows is a suitably eerie but fun experience that you can really become engrossed in. While it may be too cerebral for anyone wanting a quick and breezy party game, it's perfect if you're looking for good cooperative board games.

