I wish I'd waited for this discount on Agricola's Limited Edition

I'd spent many a year playing economics-based games on my PC but, until a couple of weeks back when my partner brought home Agricola, I hadn't found an economics board game worthy of dragging me away from my gaming monitor.

I genuinely think this game should be somewhere on our best board games list, and I only wish I knew there was a 15th aniversary edition of Agricola going for $113 on Amazon before we spent money on the standard version of the game. That's around $26 cheaper than its usual price. Generally it sits somewhere around $120, but it has been known to go down to $100 during major sales events and the like. It's only been that low once in the past year, though. It seems to be on an upturn, so now might be the time to buy before it shoots back to full price.

If you're based in the UK, while I cant find the Aniversary edition on offer, you can still get the two player big box edition for £32 on Amazon, as opposed to the standard £37-ish.

Agricola 15th Aniversary Limited Edition | $139.99 $113.66 at Amazon

Save $26.33 - While not the cheapest we've ever seen the 15th Aniversary Edition, our preferred price-checking software reckons it's not dropped this low since October time, bar a short stint over the holiday period when it was a few dollars cheaper.



Buy it if:

✅ You loved Catan but wished it had more layers

✅ You've a love for agriculture as a whole



Don't buy it if:

❌ You arent a big fan of economics games



Price check:

💲Asmodee | $139.99



UK (The Big Box):

⭐ Amazon | £32.48

Should you buy the Agricola 15th Aniversary Limited Edition?

Agricola is an economic strategy for up to four players. With a simple concept, but countless layers of interest, it doesn't take long to explain and dive in. You take on the role of farmers in the middle ages, competing for points gained by expanding, upgrading and otherwise improving your farm. Head to the cattle market and get into animal husbandry, build yourself an oven so you can bake bread with the wheat you lovingly harvested, and make an "Urgent wish for children" before the 14 rounds are up.

This Aniversary Edition of Agricola includes not only addons and two lovely cardboard inlays for keeping your resources organised, it also comes with "former promo items that were previously unavailable". That means you can show off to all your other economics board game loving pals.

Having only discovered this game mere weeks ago, I've been playing it nonstop with my family, and I finally have a game that sates my apetite for both social interaction and economic strategy.

