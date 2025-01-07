Get the Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth board game for just $88 right now

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth cooperative board game is going cheap right now so buckle up, because not idly do the deals of Lórien fall.

You may have missed the December sales when the game was down to $71, but paying $87.99 at Amazon sure beats its $103 price tag at the start of last year. Our preferred price checking software reckons it's had a few dips in price this year, such as in late October time when it was around $81, but now we're looking at a steady discount for the time being.

If you're over in the UK, the game is just £73 at Amazon, versus its usual £110 price tag. Not too shabby.

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth board game | $109.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - While it's not the cheapest it's ever been, it's a good price against its usual $100+ price tag. It's seen a couple of small discounts, but this is still a great buy for your money.



Buy it if:

✅ You enjoy cooperative gameplay around the table

✅ You're a big LOTR fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't think board games should use apps



Price check:

💲Coupled Games | $87.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £72.99

Should you buy The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth board game?

Not only does it give a great cooperative experience for lovers of the Lord of the Rings franchise, it lets them take on the forces of evil, and turn the tides with their very own fellowship. In it, 1-5 players take on the role of heroes with unique stats such as might, wisdom, agility, spirit and wit. They choose between burglar, captain, guardian, hunter, musician and pathfinder as their role, though these are non permanent.

The game uses a companion app to give the experience more of a dynamic feel. The campaign is open-eneded, and always continues at the end of each adventure, regardless of the way things turn out.

It's a fascinating take on a much loved franchise, and with its superb rulebook and freedom to interact in lots of fun ways, this one is well worth your time and cash.

