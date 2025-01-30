Feel like punching some Nazis? Now you can with this Punch Nazis! TRPG Bundle of Holding discount

If you're in the mood to punch some Nazis right about now (I know I am) you might be interested in grabbing the latest installment of the Bundle of Holding TRPG collection. This is a 'resistance' bundle, and it perfectly captures the mood of the week in my opinion.

There are two bundles available: A basic starter collection that includes $70 worth of games for $12.95, or if you push your contribution up past the $24.20 mark, you get another $72 worth of games. That would mean a saving of $117.80 for the levelled up bonus collection, and altogether 10 Nazi-punching titles to offer your table on game night.

Importantly, in purchasing you'll be fighting the good fight. 5% of your contribution after the gateway fee goes to the Center for Constitutional Rights charity, an institution "dedicated to advancing and protecting the rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."

Save $117.80 - This collection of ten anti-authoritarian TRPGs are worth more than $140 at their usual retail price. Together in the bundle you're saving over $115 on some well-rated tabletop games to give your pals a way to push back when you're feeling powerless.



Buy it if:

✅ You need a little escapism right now

✅ You can't wait to punch some Nazis



Don't buy it if:

❌ Your backlog is already bursting (or you're a Nazi)

Should you buy the Punch Nazis TRPG bundle?

With the starter bundle, you get a collection of tabletop roleplaying games about fighting authoritarian regimes. Included is mecha game Apocalypse Frame, in which you can pair nine unique mech frames with 18 different Armaments and 18 Systems for superior customisation when fighting against The Collective. That's alongside subversive Star Wars games galactic 2e and Going Rogue; a game that sees 16 year olds pushing back in Nazi occupied Poland, Grey Ranks; and punky dystopian game Misspent Youth that sees players "redeem the future from this pack of assholes trying to fuck it up."

With the bonus bundle, you'll also get Eat the Reich with its easy-to-learn d6 system and cracking artwork; Forged in the Dark game, No God's Country that sees players grappling with a "Grass roots struggle for freedom in the wake of the theofascist overthrow of their society"; Moonpunk, a game set in a retrofuture Moon colony where you "Spread the truth about corruption, protest the corporate, or just punch some moon nazis"; and two expansions for Misspent Youth: Fall in Love, Not in Line and Sell Out With Me.

These are all games that are rated very highly, and should deliver that little seed of hope you're looking for.

These are all games that are rated very highly, and should deliver that little seed of hope you're looking for.