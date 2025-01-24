D&D subreddit moderator says the Twitter link ban has "done a great job pulling all the shitheads out of the woodwork"

Following events at the recent inauguration of Donald Trump, where Elon Musk performed two overt Nazi salutes on stage, swathes of popular tabletop Reddit pages have now banned links to his social media site Twitter. Included in the roster of protesting subreddits are popular pages which stand somewhere in the top 1% of communities, such as r/OSR, r/DnD, r/Fantasy, and r/RPG.

As one of the first subreddits in the tabletop gaming space to enact the Twitter ban, r/OSR moderator amp108 had this to say in a post detailing their outlook.

"I said originally not to call anyone a Nazi unless they literally had Swastika tattoos, but doing a Nazi salute, twice, in public, then trying to convince people to doubt the evidence of their own senses, is at least the equivalent of that."

They suggest that anyone in opposition of the decision should go "create [their] own subreddit" and, addressing those calling the ban 'woke' or using the term unironically, says that "It must be exhausting trying to find immigrants, or people with different skin tones, or folks with alternate sexual identities, to blame the consequences of your own poor life decisions on."

When moderators over on the D&D subreddit put out a poll over the subject, an "overwhelming" majority of respondents voted to ban links to Twitter outright. That's 90% of 15,253 people, meaning that around 1,525 people voted that "Twitter/X should not be limited in any way."

On the official r/DnD post, moderator Iamfivebears says "The full mod team is also in support. We will immediately set automod to start removing all links to x.com, t.co, twimg.com, and twitter.com. These rules will likely be refined over the next few weeks so please bear with us. In the meantime please report any screenshots, missed links, or attempts to circumvent the filters."

As moderator EldritchBee, AKA the Dread Mod Acererak, admits in the comments, "This discussion has been a hell of a time to moderate, but it's done a great job pulling all the shitheads out of the woodwork for us to ban."

In an adjacent poll on the D&D subreddit, respondents voted 85.2% in favour of banning any kind of AI-generated content as well.

Among more than 50 other subreddits moving to ban links, r/Fantasy has gone as far as to ban everything Twitter related, stating that "No links. No screenshots. No embeds" should be posted anywhere on the subreddit.

Following this, r/Fantasy moderator rfantasygolem says "We have no interest in driving traffic to or promoting a social platform that actively works against our values and promotes hatred, bigotry, and fascism.

"Once more so that people don’t think we’re "Roman saluting" somehow not serious about this - No Twitter. Fuck Musk, who is a Nazi."

