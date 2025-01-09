From lo-fi mechs to little witches, and "ancient horrors beyond imagining", here are six up-and-coming Solo TRPGs to play in 2025

After the holiday period, a time of hustle, bustle, and honestly just too many people, I'm about ready for a month of quiet solo RPGs to soothe my soul. There are some fantastic new releases in the space, a lot of which are either free to download and play, or pretty darn cheap considering the hours of creative fun you'll be getting.

If you're not one for solo RPGs, I get it. Some people are just more social. But these might finally make you reconsider your need for chatter with their fantastic artwork, clear and clever systems, and prompts that will get you thinking about all kinds of deep and surreal subjects. These games have really piqued my interest this year, and when all you want is to be alone with your imagination, you can bet the journaling RPG experience will rival any of the best tabletop RPGs in terms of tranquil brilliance.

There are heaps of different themes to choose from as well, from a post-apocalyptic woodland where you play as a little foraging creature, to peaceful space conglomerates with giant fighter-mech pals. Most of them let you design the world to your own specification, too. So the only limit is your imagination… and how much ink that pen of yours has left.

Depths of Obscurum | Oh Hi Games

(Image credit: Oh Hi Games)

Depths of Obscurum is a dark fantasy featuring heretical monuments, mysterious citadels, and twisted magic. It's a more ambitious sequel to Crypts of Obscurum by the same designer, with expanded provisions, treasure, alkemy, and legendary weapon tables. There are even more spells and casting mechanics, as well as much more streamlined attribute tests and rolls.

The game can be played solo or co-op. Solo players have access to a host of hirelings as they wander through the gamebook, which is littered with supremely metal artwork from a host of creators. Whether you're looking to fight recklessly as a Zealot, uphold the holy light as a Templar, or wield dark, eldritch powers yourself as an Beckoner or Occultist, this game has plenty of opportunity to stare into the void, and have it stare right back.

Currently live on Kickstarter, you have until February 17 to back Depths of Obscurum and nab the digital PDF for just $10, or get the physical copy for $40.

Wires in the Wood | Critical Kit Ltd

(Image credit: Critical Kit Ltd)

Play through an abandoned world as a "curious little forager" in this solo or two-player journaling RPG. Adapted from the Carta System by Peach Garden Press, it uses a standard deck of playing cards to reveal the map, and there are plenty of strange artefacts to unearth that will help you solve issues throughout the game.

Wires in the Woods provides a lovely change of perspective, encouraging you to look at familiar items through an unfamiliar lens. You can still make a late pledge, despite the Wires in the Woods backerkit campaign having ended You can even nab yourself a themed deck of playing cards, dice, or just some of the fantastic art prints by Simon J. Curd. Not only do backers get a copy of the game, they also walk away with a free zine – All Night Breakfast at the Midnight Owl – from award-winning designer Tim Roberts, who brought Wires in the Woods to life.

Squire | Storythreads

(Image credit: Creative Commons)

Squire is a journaling game that focuses on your tribulations as not an honorable Knight, but his humble apprentice. It's a game for "telling stories about what it’s like to be in the middle of the action, but rarely be given attention, credit, or control over what happens next."

It leans heavily on the roll of the dice as you navigate your way through a world of your own imagining, and it doesn't limit you to medieval settings either. Squire encourages you to think abstractly, superimposing a timeless narrative onto whatever kind of setting your heart desires. Be it a high-tech world where your Leige owns a Mech rather than a steed, or a modern world where magic really does exist.

It's split into three acts, each with its own scenes that'll see players rolling fate die to establish details, interpreting challenges for the Knight to whom you have sworn your oath, and witnessing them either succeed valiantly, or royally stumble.

The best thing about it is that Squire is free on itch.io, though we recommend contributing what you can to recognise the amazing and comprehensive system and story laid out here.

The Gaping Serpent | Lur Noise

(Image credit: Lur Noise)

The Gaping Serpent was written for the 36 word RPG jam on itch.io, making it a TRPG equivalent of a walking sim or some kinda flash fiction. It pushes the limits of what a solo journaling game might look like. With a single, twisted prompt and roll table, your imagination is sent spiralling into the dark light of mourning.

It's a simple yet thought provoking dive into the fragile human condition, and mental health, through the lens of a 'dungeon crawler'. Also free to download on itch, The Gaping Serpent is one of those thoughtful games that distills a feeling of perpetual longing into a very concise ruleset. I just think it's wonderfully creative and super goth, and I love it.

Ion Heart | Parable Games

(Image credit: Parable Games)

Touted as a "A Lo-Fi Solo Mech TTRPG" this is a gorgeously illustrated game that's been fully funded on Backerkit as of last year, and should soon be dropping digitally. In Ion Heart, you play as a mech pilot and their mech bestie in a newly war-free world known as the Astral Union – "a peaceful conglomerate of cultures [...] in which war had previously raged for millennia."

Your job is to keep the peace though physical prowess or calming words, and discover planets and cultures of your own creation. You'll grow and bond with your mech and find a home in the stars where you can unwind in the knowledge that love, like the universe, is infinite.

Late pledges are now open with the Mech Pilot pledge including the physical and digital version of Pilot's handbook, the Remembrance adventure, Pilot's Journal, dice set, and all applicable stretch goals.

Koriko: A Magical Year | Mousehole Press

(Image credit: Mousehole Press)

This is a game of magical introspection, inspired by Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service movie, as well as the original Eiko Kadono novel. But you don't need to be a huge fan to enjoy the tranquility of whatever world your brain conjures up.

"A passing familiarity with witches, urban exploration and teenage drama is all the background you’ll need," it says. Koriko is split into seven different sections that take between 1-2 hours to complete, so there's plenty of magic to be had as you reflect on your adventures and send off letters to your witch's mentor.

This game uses not your average pack of cards, but a deck of tarot cards alongside a stack of standard, six-sided dice. You can nab a digital copy for $18 on itch, or get two physical booklets for £45 / $57 on the publisher's site – that's half price for your witchiest pal.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best D&D books or maybe some Levitating Dice to amuse you.